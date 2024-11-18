Steam Deck OLED, step aside - the Lenovo Legion Go's price is now closer to Valve's handheld gaming PC, thanks to an early Black Friday deal
Trust me, you don’t want to miss this deal
The handheld gaming PC market is expanding rapidly with new chips from AMD (the rumored Ryzen Z2 series) and multiple new devices on the way. While we await the announcements of successors to gaming handhelds from Asus, Valve, and Lenovo, you’ll be glad to hear that the Lenovo Legion Go is now available for just $549 (was 699.99) at Amazon, while UK shoppers get an even better deal - it’s down to £499 (was £699) at Currys.
Even if you’re not in the US or UK, it’ll be wise to keep an eye out for potential deals on the Legion Go in the coming weeks - early Black Friday deals have been a treat so far, and if they’re any indication, we could see many more enticing price drops.
Having tested the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and the Lenovo Legion Go, I can confirm that the latter leads in terms of display quality. Yes, I know the Steam Deck OLED creates a spectacle thanks to the great contrast available, but I’d rather not deal with babying my handheld to avoid potential burn-in.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Lenovo Legion Go deals in your region!
Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal in the US
The Lenovo Legion Go is among the best handheld gaming PCs available on the market, utilizing AMD's Z1 Extreme processor, also used in Asus' ROG Ally. Players will have an 8.8-inch 1600p 144Hz screen at their disposal, ready to provide immersive visuals in competitive games.
Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal in the UK
The Lenovo Legion Go is among the best handheld gaming PCs available on the market, utilizing AMD's Z1 Extreme processor, also used in Asus' ROG Ally. Players will have an 8.8-inch 1600p 144Hz screen at their disposal, ready to provide immersive visuals in competitive games.
While it might not be OLED, the Lenovo Legion Go provides an 8.8-inch 2560x1600 IPS display - this is fantastic for competitive handheld gaming in games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. While using the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, I found that I couldn’t perform at the same level I would with my desktop PC - but the Legion Go gave me that advantage with a bigger screen.
There are some downsides to this, as this leaves Lenovo’s handheld being pretty heavy to handle (especially noticeable during long gaming binges). It’s also important to note that the 1600p resolution is far too much for the Z1 Extreme chip - you will almost definitely find yourself dropping the resolution for smoother performance.
Still, even at FHD resolutions, it’s certainly a treat. When you add in the Nintendo Switch-style detachable controllers for more ways to play, the Legion Go brings a lot to the table. This is one of the best deals for any handheld gaming PC you’ll see for a while, so don’t hesitate to get your hands on it at the £499 price.
