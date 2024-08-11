Impressive Alienware Aurora deal lets you take home an RTX 4060 Ti PC for $1,199

August isn't traditionally known for blockbuster deals on the latest gaming PCs, but I've just spotted a superb mid-range option for those looking to game smoothly without breaking the bank.

Right now, you can get this RTX 4060 Ti-equipped Alienware Aurora R16 for just $1,199 (was $1,199) at the official Dell Store, which is an absolute steal considering the array of specs on offer here.

Alongside the powerful RTX 4060 Ti, you'll also get an Intel Core i7-14700F chipset with a liquid-cooling block, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a decently-sized 1TB SSD. In short, you're well equipped here right out the box for all but the most demanding of titles.

It's true that the RTX 4060 Ti isn't a super high-end card, but it's plenty powerful enough for 1080p gaming and even powerful enough to play most games at 1440p. Backed up by the excellent i7-14700F inside the stylish and easy-to-upgrade R16 chassis, this Alienware Aurora should provide you everything you need to get gaming in the sub-$1,500 price bracket.

Cheap Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC deal

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $1,599 now $1,199.99 at Dell

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD A massive $400 price cut makes this Alienware Aurora R16 a great bang-for-the-buck buy. It's one of the cheapest machines on the market to feature an RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, and the combination of a 14th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD means it's got plenty of excellent specs otherwise. Pound for pound, it's hard to beat this one right now if you're on the hunt for a solid machine to play the latest games smoothly without completely breaking the bank.

More cheap gaming PC deals today

Skytech Nebula gaming desktop: $847.66 at Amazon

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i5 13400F

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB SSD It's hard to beat this Skytech Nebula at Amazon right now if you're looking for a great bang for the buck deal on a cheap gaming PC. Inside, its combination of a potent RTX 4060 graphics card and 13th-gen chip is perfect for gaming at 1080p resolution. These components should be enough to run most games at ultra graphical settings, and unlike some cheaper machines on the market right now, you'll also get an expansive 1TB SSD with this machine.

Thermaltake LCGS Quartz i460 R4 gaming desktop: $849.99 at Amazon

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i5 13400F

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB SSD Here's another superb cheap gaming PC deal at Amazon US, this time on a Thermaltake pre-built with an RTX 4060. This particular machine features the same specs as the SkyTech above, so the same overall jist applies here - this is a decent mid-range machine for playing all the latest games at 1080p resolution. Some may prefer this machine's white minimalist case, however, which looks a little different from the usual black and RGB you find on cheaper machines.

