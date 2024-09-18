I'll admit, even I'm impressed by the value of this cheap RTX 4070 pre-built PC at Newegg
A massive $500 price cut makes this one a great buy
Newegg is usually a great option for cheap gaming PC deals but it's even more so today with this RTX 4070-equipped Yeyian Tanto for $1,099 (was $1,599).
This gaming PC is a rare exception of a machine with an RTX 4070 for under $1,200 – and by my calculation, it's slightly cheaper versus buying the components and building it yourself. Usually I always recommend the DIY route, but I'll admit this is a good option if you're not a confident builder and want a decent machine without breaking the bank.
If your target resolution is 1440p on a mid-sized monitor, then the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and 13th-gen i5 chipset are going to set you up great. These are enough to max-out the graphical settings on a wide range of games right now and should give you plenty of headroom for further upgrades down the line. Still, at this price point, expect good gaming performance right out the box.
Super cheap RTX 4070 gaming PC deal
Yeyian Tanto gaming PC: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Newegg
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i5-13400F
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB SSD
Looking for a decent gaming PC for a 1440p monitor that doesn't break the bank? One of the cheapest machines I've ever seen to feature the powerful RTX 4070 graphics card is this heavily discounted Yeyian Tanto at Newegg. While not the most premium machine ever, this Yeyian features everything you need to get started for enthusiast-level gaming on a budget. With a decent case and graphics card, it's a great candidate for further upgrades down the line, too, should you wish to push it even further.
You only get a Core i5 chipset with this machine but this processor is more than capable of superb frame rates in combination with the RTX 4070, which should do most of the heavy lifting in the case. Going off the pictures, you get a fairly hefty air cooler on the processor here, which is one area where a lot of budget machines skimp out.
A minor downside I can spot from the customer reviews on Newegg is the single stick of 16GB RAM - which is good for further upgrades but generally not as strong performance-wise as two sticks. A few customers have also reported a slightly misaligned I/O plate, which can happen when pre-built PCs are transported from the manufacturer. When you get your PC, you'll want to check the inputs at the back to make sure everything is nicely lined up.
Check out our cheap gaming PC deals page for more options and our Newegg promo codes page for other discounts at this retailer.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.