RTX 4060, 4070, and 4080 gaming laptops are all tumbling in price for Presidents' Day

I've said it before but it's worth reiterating - this year's ongoing Presidents' Day sales are surprisingly good for gaming laptop deals. Retail events at leading retailers like Best Buy, HP, and B&H are currently coinciding with the imminent release of the next-gen RTX 5000 series laptops so we're inundated with great clearance options.

For example, you can get a budget RTX 4060 gaming laptop for as little as $729 right now, which is just $30 off the cheapest price I've ever personally seen. A machine with an RTX 4060 isn't high-end by any means but I think it's well worth the cash at $729. Generally speaking, you usually see models with the lower-end RTX 4050 at this price point, and personally, I wouldn't spring for a machine with that GPU. The RTX 4060 is much, much better for a wider range of titles at 1080p.

The best Presidents' Day gaming laptop deals today, however, are definitely on the higher-end models. My personal favorites are the Asus G16 for $1,079 at Best Buy, the HP Omen 16T for $1,199 at HP, and the MSI Vector 16 HX for $1,799 at B&H Photo. These are all either carrying an RTX 4070 or RTX 4080 graphics card so they're a good choice if you're prioritizing higher performance. Again, these are all clearance deals in all but name so consider snapping them up if you're not fussed about scoring an RTX 5070/5080 gaming laptop over the next few months!

Today's best Presidents' Day gaming laptop deals

MSI Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,199.99 now $729.99 at Newegg Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB You won't find a better cheap gaming laptop in the Presidents' Day sales than this MSI Thin at Newegg. At $730, this one is a steal considering you're getting an RTX 4060 and Ryzen 9 in combination. As a budget 1080p gaming machine, this one is outstanding although it suffers from one critical issues. You can only secure it at this super-low price at the retailer by mailing in for a $200 rebate, which is an annoying additional step. If you can deal with the red tape, however, then this one is a very solid option.

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop: was $1,079.99 now $729.99 at BHPhoto Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're on more of a budget today, you could consider picking up this heavily discounted Lenovo LOQ in the B&H Photo Presidents' Day sale. This one is hovering close to the lowest price I've ever seen for a machine with the mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card and it could be a good choice for those who just need the basics. It's not a world-beater, but this Lenovo will provide pretty smooth 1080p performance on a wide range of titles.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: was $1,599 now $1,079 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a machine that looks as good as it runs, then this Asus Zephyrus G16 at Best Buy is a fantastic choice. Not only is it the recipient of a massive discount, but the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and gorgeous high-end design makes this a surprisingly great value choice at this price point. While it's not incredibly powerful, this machine is strong enough to easily max out the graphical settings of most games on its 165Hz 1080p display.

MSI Crosshair 16: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-14650HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB We are absolutely spoilt rotten for RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals today - here's another great option at Best Buy. You get a really recent chipset, excellent graphics card, and enough RAM to get you gaming out of the box with this MSI Crosshair. In terms of performance, this one is a winner - although I must confess that I am partial to the premium design of the Asus G16 above and the HP Omen 16T below.

HP Omen 16t gaming laptop: was $1,449 now $1,199.99 at HP US Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB I've seen cheaper RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals in this year's Presidents' Day sales but this HP Omen 16t is easily one of the best. Not only do you get that powerful RTX 4070 graphics card under the hood, but this one also carries a decent 14th gen Intel Core i7 chipset to massively bolster performance. I personally like the understated design of the Omen series but it does have chunky bezels compared to some - and this machine also only carries a relatively small 512GB SSD, which does hold it back slightly.

MSI Vector 16 HX gaming laptop: was $2,099 now $1,799 at BHPhoto Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4080

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB This MSI Vector 16 HX is one of the cheapest RTX 4080 gaming laptops I've seen in this year's Presidents' Day sales. Despite that, this machine still manages to pack in a really decent Core i9 chipset and 32GB of RAM - more than enough to afford high-end performance in even the most demanding of titles. Unlike some cheaper models, this one also features an excellent 240Hz 1600p display.

More Presidents' Day sales today