This RTX 4070 gaming laptop is just $899 right now - yes, really

Looking for a decent gaming laptop on a budget? Right now the leading candidate is this HP Victus with an RTX 4070 for just $899.99 (was $1,399) at Best Buy.

If you follow cheap gaming laptop deals, as I do, then you'll already know that this is an absurdly low price for a machine with a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card. This GPU is commonly seen on laptops ranging over $1,200 and is capable of outputting some serious performance even on the most graphically demanding of titles.

It's not just the graphics card that's commendable with this particular model, however. It also features a decent 8th gen Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. With the exception of the admittedly small storage drive, this HP Victus is otherwise set up for superb performance right out the box. You'll have no issues playing any of the latest games here as long as you're happy with having a limited number of games installed at once.

Cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD An RTX 4070 gaming laptop for $899? You better believe it folks. While I wouldn't call the HP Victus a high-end machine by any stretch of the imagination, it's a solidly build model that also features 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a decent 8th gen Ryzen 7 chipset. Subsequently, you're going to absolutely blow games away at 1080p and even 1440p. This laptop's display doesn't support the latter resolution but it's a great candidate for hooking up to an external monitor.



Is the HP Victus a good gaming laptop?

(Image credit: Future)

It's important to note that this is a basic gaming laptop that's been super-charged with exceptional components for the price. You're going to get great bang for the buck performance but the HP Victus' design, display, and build aren't going to challenge super high-end machines like the Razer Blade or such.

That said, we were impressed during our HP Victus 16 review at the machine's thermal performance and decent audio, which is something that not every gaming laptop gets right. We tested the baseline RTX 4050 version so you're going to get wildly improved performance with today's RTX 4070 listing but our general assessment remains the same. Simply put, the HP Victus is a good bang for the buck machine for those who don't mind skipping out on a flashy design.