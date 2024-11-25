Black Friday sales are making life easier for PC gamers - the Dell G16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is now at its lowest price ever on Amazon

Gaming laptops utilizing Nvidia's RTX 4000 series GPUs are usually expensive, especially those taking advantage of the more powerful RTX 4070, 4080, or 4090 cards - but this year's Black Friday deals are the exception. Right now, the Dell G16 7630 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is available for just $1,299.99 (was $1,599.99) at Amazon, its lowest price ever.

With an RTX 4070 GPU, a 13th Gen Intel processor (i9-13900HX) using 24 cores and 32 threads, and a 2560x1600 240Hz display at your disposal, it has everything a PC gamer could want. Whether you're a content creator looking to stream games or edit and upload captured footage, the G16 7630 is one of the most affordable answers right now.

Dell G16 7630: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon Dell's G16 7630 gaming laptop is the pathway to high-performance gaming with its 1600p resolution, thanks to Nvidia's RTX 4070 GPU providing power for frame rate consistency in-game. The Intel i9-13900HX processor is also here to make multithreaded tasks and video editing much easier, with 24 cores and 32 threads, making it easy to recommend.

Now, considering my bias for handheld gaming PCs like the Asus ROG Ally X, I would usually opt for one of those over a gaming laptop. This mostly comes down to the convenience of taking my handheld device with me anywhere I go. While gaming laptops are still portable, handheld PCs are much smaller and more convenient.

That said, the Dell G16 7630 is currently the one gaming laptop that would convince me to make the shift back to more conventional PC gaming hardware, as the RTX 4070 GPU can deliver fantastic gaming performance for the price. Handheld gaming PCs don't come close to most gaming laptops in terms of raw power for high performance in-game, since they use APUs instead of dedicated GPUs.

While 8GB of VRAM on the GPU might give you pause, Nvidia's DLSS 3 and Frame Generation software work wonders at doubling frame rates and ensuring you're getting the best out of your graphics card. Paired with Intel's i9-13900HX, the G16 7630 caters to all of your needs with the power to handle intense workloads.

Its $1,299.99 sale price (albeit still pretty high) is one you can't ignore this Black Friday, and if your budget can handle it, you shouldn't hesitate to grab one yourself while you still have the chance.

