An RTX 4090, OLED display, and $500 off: Best Buy's clearance deal on the Asus Zephyrus G16 is tempting
RTX 4090 gaming laptops are getting huge price cuts right now - and I'm all for it
Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale is still live, and it includes what's easily one of the best deals on a high-end RTX 4090 gaming laptop today in the form of this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 for just $2,799 (was $3,299).
A massive $500 discount brings this one down into a much more reasonable price bracket, although admittedly, this is still a very expensive machine. For a reasonable sum, you'll get yourself not only that high-end RTX 4090 graphics card but also an Intel Core Ultra 9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a stunning OLED display for good measure. Specs like these are rarely seen under $3,000 so I definitely think this one is worth a look.
While gaming laptops with the RTX 4090 will soon be superseded by those with an RTX 5090, I'd still say this G16 is a great option. The RTX 4090 doesn't get access to some of the latest graphical tech like Multi-Frame Generation, but it's still plenty powerful enough to max out the graphical settings on nearly every game right now. This machine also carries that blazingly quick 240Hz 1600p OLED display so that RTX 4090 can really flex its muscles on a gorgeous monitor, too.
RTX 4090 gaming laptop deal at Best Buy
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4090
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 2TB
A premium design, high-end components, and a $500 price cut. There's nothing I don't like about this huge deal on the Asus G16 at Best Buy today. While it's still a pricey machine, the combination of an RTX 4090 and Ultra 9 chipset ensure you're getting a hefty set of specs here for your money. Our Asus Zephyrus G16 (2024) review only tested the RTX 4060 configuration but we were massively impressed by this machine's premium design and gorgeous OLED display.
Another really great option for an RTX 4090 clearance deal is the Alienware x16 R2 that I've attached just below. This machine is slightly cheaper than the Asus and comes with an incredibly quick 480Hz 1200p display - which, some would say, could even be overkill. Personally, I'm partial to the overall design and OLED display on the Asus G16 but this x16 is easily still one of the best gaming laptop deals on the market right now.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4090
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 2TB
A massive $900 price cut now means this high-end Alienware x16 gaming laptop is much more attainable for most. With a hefty RTX 4090 graphics card, Ultra 9 chipset, and 32GB of RAM, this x16 R2 is easily one of the most powerful gaming laptops you can buy right now, even if it is soon-to-be-replaced with a new RTX 5090 model. Overall, a fantastic option right now if you're looking to secure a powerful laptop that will last a few good years down the line yet.
