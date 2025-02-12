Exclusive deal: Save up to 83% off on Web Hosting at Bluehost
Why pay more for web hosting?
If you're looking for a web hosting company that delivers excellent performance and a wide range of features, then look no further than Bluehost. Known for its high level of reliability and fast speeds, Bluehost has established itself as one of the best choices for those wanting to create WordPress websites.
One of the best things about Bluehost is that all of their plans include unlimited bandwidth, ensuring that your website can handle surges in traffic without compromising performance.
If you need hosting services, we have fantastic news for our TechRadar US readers. Save up to 83% off on web hosting at Bluehost. Make sure you use that link to take advantage of the offer. You can also take a look at our full set of Bluehost coupon codes for the latest offers.
bluehost.com - Save up to 83% off on Web Hosting
Web hosting can be one of the most expensive parts of running a website so we rarely see an offer as good as this. Take advantage of this offer and you can get hosting at Bluehost for less than $2 per month.
US only
Why we love Bluehost
One of the standout features of Bluehost is its 24/7 customer support. Whether you encounter technical difficulties or need assistance with your website, Bluehost's support team is always available to help
Bluehost provides robust security features such as firewalls, malware scanning, and SSL certificates to protect your website from potential threats. Additionally, their one-click WordPress installation makes it easy to get started with your website, even if you have no prior technical experience.
You might also be wondering if Bluehost offers WordPress support. It certainly does. With every available tool at your disposal via its products and services portfolio, Bluehost is fully equipped. This includes full support from Wordpress, which is one of the main tools for building websites and online blogs that is commonly used by millions of customers around the globe.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Apple is reportedly partnering with Alibaba in China for AI features, and it makes sense after DeepSeek
I took over 500Hz of gaming speed for a spin with the AOC Agon Pro AG276FK