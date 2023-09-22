One of AMD's best CPUs is now on sale for less than $400, plus get a free PC game

Ahead of this year's October Amazon Prime Day sale, we're seeing some fantastic deals on tech, especially on gaming PC accessories and components, like this offer on the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor is currently $389 at B&H, one of the lowest prices we've seen. Not only are you saving $50, but it also comes with a free PC digital copy of Starfield, one of the best PC games out right now, and received four out of five stars.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is also one of the best AMD processors, scoring four and a half out of five stars in our review. It was cited as having outstanding gaming performance, being extremely energy efficient, and for its mid-range pricing. So, if you've been looking for a current-gen processor for your gaming PC, this is a great investment.

Today's best AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D deal

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: was $439 now $389 at B%H

This is an excellent processor to invest in, thanks to its amazing performance and efficiency, and this is an especially great deal to take advantage of. Not only is discounted but you also get a free digital copy of Starfield, which sweetens the deal even more.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a great processor that sports some of the most energy-efficient performance for mid-range pricing that's even cheaper now thanks to this deal. It's a low-power midrange build that's perfect for 1080p and 1440p gaming, and even beats out some of the best Intel processors in this regard.

However, it does come with a couple of caveats including the benefits of 3D V-Cache disappearing at high settings on 4K and that it's slower than the Ryzen 7 7700X processor. Thankfully with the former, most gamers don't have 4K gaming capabilities so 1080p and 1440p is more than enough.

You can also check out more of the best AMD processors and the best cheap processor deals, and look forward to the 2023 Black Friday deals event.