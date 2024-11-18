Google might resurrect Pixel laptop as a high-end Chromebook to take on MacBook Pro and Surface Laptop

Google might be resurrecting its Pixel laptop, a fresh rumor insists, getting plenty of hopes up with high-end Chromebook fans.

This comes from Android Headlines which cites an internal email that was leaked as mentioning Google’s new project for a premium laptop under the Pixel branding (which is now used for its smartphones and watches).

Way back in the mists of time, there used to be a Chromebook Pixel laptop, and the new version is apparently codenamed ‘Snowy.’ We aren’t told anything about it, though, save that it’s still in the early stages, and that Google intends it to be a rival for the likes of the MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Laptop and Dell XPS – a seriously premium effort by the sound of things.

The laptop will surely run ChromeOS, and likely be among our rankings of the best Chromebooks, if it does end up coming to fruition, although nothing is confirmed at this stage.

What we are told is that the project is greenlit and underway, so it’s progressing from the concept phase, and apparently a dedicated team has been formed to develop the laptop.

This is one to keep an eye out for future rumors around, certainly, though we need to take this report with a good deal of caution at this stage. We’ll be happier when we have the contention made here corroborated by other tech sites.

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: Pixel perfect? Here’s hoping

The original Chromebook Pixel was a gorgeous creation in some ways, but deeply flawed in others, when it came to light over a decade ago. Google switched to make the Pixelbook (and Pixelbook Go) towards the end of the decade, which were superb notebooks (the latter especially). However, sadly the whole laptop line-up came off the rails eventually, and indeed the whole team behind the Pixelbook was dissolved in 2022 – which seemed a pretty bold line drawn to close the entire affair.

Apparently, though, a team is now back together, and Google is rethinking the possibilities behind another Chromebook Pixel, or maybe even a Pixelbook if it keeps the more recent (and successful) branding.

We hope this is true, but at the same time, we’ve got to acknowledge that we’ve heard buzz from the rumor mill about a Chromebook Pixel resurrection in the past that resulted in nothing. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that this rumor is on the money, and Google’s development team manages to generate enough interest from the powers-that-be and various bean counters to allow new Pixel hardware to emerge in notebook form.

There’s no shortage of enthusiasm around a new Pixel laptop, that’s for sure, but hopefully as well as premium portables, there’ll be room for an affordable option in the mix, too. We’ll likely be in for a fair old wait for these creations to come to market, mind you.