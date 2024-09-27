Top 4 AI tech I saw at HP Imagine that aren't laptops

The HP Imagine 2024 event came and went, showcasing plenty of AI gadgets, tech, and software. While the stars of the main presentation were undoubtedly the two new AI PCs revealed – the OmniBook Ultra Flip and the EliteBook X – there were still some notable standouts that also made their debut during the mainstage presentation or were showcased later.

There are the new Envy 6500 and 6100 printers, HyperX’s latest gaming peripherals, the Alloy Rise 75 keyboard, and Cloud MIX 2, as well as another very interesting piece of tech called SitePrint. All these pieces of tech use AI in different ways, with some already released to great success and others very promising.

Envy 6500/6100 printer

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

HP debuted two new printers, with special mention to the Envy 6100 model, which was specifically name-dropped during the main presentation. While HP printers aren’t particularly noteworthy (or more like they are, but in a negative way), this one has a unique feature that could change how we see and interact with printers.

Printers are arguably one of the hardest and most frustrating pieces of tech the average person interacts with daily. Technological advancements have only seemed to make things worse, as it is more difficult to troubleshoot and properly print out the documents you need – not to mention the subscription services for ink, which muddle things even more.

However, HP promises that with the power of AI, its next printers will fix many of these issues. HP Print AI, specifically its first feature, ‘Perfect Output,’ will improve printing from typically unreliable sources like web browsers and spreadsheets. The former is due to detecting "unwanted content" such as ads and web text and printing only what you need, saving time, ink, and paper. The latter, as the feature, will offer a printable selection that doesn't split tables or charts across pages.

So far, it sounds incredibly promising. If HP Print AI works as intended, we should hopefully see more features that use AI to troubleshoot issues and even diagnose hardware failures while walking users through the process of fixing them.

HyperX Alloy Rise 75 keyboard

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

HP isn’t new to offering unique ways to customize your gaming gear and space. It started with its HyperX personalization line, which was revealed several years ago. Since then, we’ve seen some pretty cool peripherals and accessories that defy the normal ‘gamer aesthetic,’ including one of my favorites: the HyperX keycap collection .

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HP showed off another unique entry in its customization line, the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 gaming keyboard. What sets this apart from some of the other best keyboards is that it’s by far the easiest one to modify, at least the top plate. Any top plate is held down with screws to keep it attached and stable. But the Alloy Rise 75 uses magnets to hold it in place instead, meaning you can swap them out by just lifting the plate up at the edges. There’s also a cool side plate you can swap out with distinctive designs, further customizing it to your liking. Judging by how the one on the show floor looks compared to the base model, the HyperX line also has its own keycaps to outfit the keyboard with.

My only real gripe is that I had some trouble lifting up the keyboard without dislodging the top plate, which can be inconvenient if transporting it around. Otherwise, it’s a very smart idea and makes keyboard modifications much easier for those not tech-savvy but still want to customize their accessories.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

HyperX Cloud MIX 2 headset

AI noise reduction headsets aren’t new, whether they’re geared toward gamers or the average non-gamer. Like other recent models, HP has enhanced AI-powered noise reduction built into its latest HyperX Cloud MIX 2, and while my time with the headset was short, I was instantly blown away at how well the noise reduction worked.

I placed the headphones on, and the effect was instantaneous – almost zero noise bled through the headset as if I was suddenly in a very quiet room with only faint whispers of conversations. No matter whether you are gaming or using these for more casual and professional tasks, the feature is perfect for isolating you from distracting noises. This goes both ways, according to HP, as the noise reduction ensures your voice is clear and free from background noise as well.

There’s also the matter of comfort, and thankfully, the headset is extremely comfortable. The earcups are made from memory foam, and you can feel that plush texture when you fit them over your ears. The cup shape is also deep enough to fit snuggly over your ears without shifting around or falling off.

SitePrint

(Image credit: Future)

Though the SitePrint is an industry-type piece of tech, both its design and execution of its concept are so interesting that I couldn’t help but add it on as a bonus entry. Essentially, it’s a miniature robot that prints blueprints, lines, and text onto flat surfaces. It works by using a scanner set up on the side that scans the entire area you’re working on. Then, you control what patterns and where the bot prints in that area using a special app displaying the map of the area.

The work SitePrint does is simple in concept, but it's usually arduous and error-prone manual labor. Having an automated machine do it instead makes the job far easier and the results more accurate.

Currently, SitePrint is used in industries like architecture, construction, interior design, and more. And new AI software makes the SitePrint robot much smarter, able to better navigate its environment and avoid obstacles. Watching it in action was a joy, as it’s useful as well as adorable — a great combination.