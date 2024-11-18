Gemini Live is now on iPhone - here are the 3 best ways to use Google’s AI voice assistant

After a long wait, the iPhone now has its own standalone Google Gemini app allowing users to access the AI chatbot quicker and easier than ever before. Even more exciting than the app launch itself, is the inclusion of Gemini Live, an incredible AI voice assistant akin to ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice mode.

Gemini Live is a fantastic tool that can help you use AI in a conversational way that sounds eerily realistic, almost as if you’ve got your very own personal assistant in your pocket. Gemini Live responds to you with ease and can even understand when you backtrack mid-sentence. Best of all, Gemini Live works very smoothly on iOS and can even be launched from the best iPhone’s Action button.

Gemini Live can feel intimidating at first, after all, it’s pretty weird talking to an AI voice. However, we’ve got you covered by picking three great uses for the voice assistant to get you started and make the most of Gemini Live on iPhone.

1. Get advice with a tricky situation

Gemini Live can be a friend in your pocket when you need advice on a situation and have no one else to turn to. Whether that’s asking the AI to help with work conflict, relationship advice, or even decision-making, Gemini Live sounds so real that speaking to it about your personal problems is weirdly authentic.

Simply start chatting to Gemini Live as if it were someone you’ve known for years and ask it for advice on a tricky situation, you never know what Gemini Live might come up, but at least it’s a starting point to reflect on the issue at hand yourself. I wouldn’t advocate using AI as a best friend, but chatting with Gemini Live from time to time is better than you might expect, especially if you’re open-minded and listen to its suggestions.

2. Narrate an interactive story

This is probably my favorite use of Gemini Live as it reminds me of those interactive dice-roll fantasy books I used to love as a kid. Think of an idea and ask Gemini Live to narrate a story, for my test, I said “Tell me a story about goblins and Pikachu”, I then heard an in-depth story about a Pikachu who gets separated from his trainer and finds a goblin camp that takes it in as one of their own.

Throughout the story you can interject to throw ideas into the narrative’s development, essentially playing a full interactive adventure for as long as you want with the help of Gemini Live. When doing the research for this article, I got carried away and thrust into the world of fantasy for longer than I care to admit. If you’re a fan of audiobooks, I could honestly see someone using Gemini Live for interactive stories whenever they’re bored and just want to have a bit of fun.

3. Get help with your homework

Gemini Live has Google at its fingertips and getting help with homework from an AI voice rather than a chatbot feels far more natural. While one user reported Gemini said it was going to “kill” them when asked to help with homework, we’ve not had any experiences of terror from Google’s voice assistant. In fact, Gemini Live is usually very polite when it comes to giving facts and helping with answers related to your school questions.

I found Gemini Live to work best with history and science as it can find answers in a breeze. Unfortunately, however, AI can hallucinate so I would definitely advise anyone using Gemini Live for homework to double-check before submitting or bringing it into class.

Bonus: Get a summary

(Image credit: Google)

Here’s a final tip for you to make the most of Gemini Live on iPhone. No matter what you speak to Gemini Live about, you can ask the voice assistant for a summary of your discussion to recap everything that has been said. This is incredibly helpful as you’ll find that chats with Gemini Live usually go on for much longer than your regular AI chatbot conversation.

Gemini Live is available for free for all Android and iOS users via the Gemini app, give it a try with some of the ideas from this article and see just how good an AI voice chat can really be.