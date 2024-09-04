ChatGPT could add 8 new voices with more realistic animal sounds to give you a hassle-free virtual pet

ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode hasn’t even been out for very long, yet OpenAI could be set to add eight more voices to the incredible technology that lets you naturally converse with artificial intelligence.

These new ChatGPT voices offer a range of new styles that could add to the four preset voices: Juniper, Ember, Cove, and Breeze currently available. Advanced Voice Mode gives you the most humanly possible ChatGPT experience similar to Google’s Gemini Live on the new Pixel 9 smartphones.

Originally reported by TestingCatalog, eight new voices were found in recent reverse engineering reports. The voices, called Fathom, Glimmer, Harp, Maple, Orbit, Rainbow, Reef, Ridge, and Vale, bring new abilities to express sounds more naturally, like dog barks.

While these voices are linked to ChatGPT’s text-to-speech, their impressive nature makes them the perfect fit to expand on Advanced Voice Mode’s options. As it stands these new voices aren't currently accessible but you can hear what they sound like thanks to Tibor Blaho on X.

Preview of the new ChatGPT voices (animal sounds)h/t to @stevelizcano https://t.co/hkT7wMU4VF pic.twitter.com/5Tre8eeKqwSeptember 1, 2024

OpenAI’s hardware shift?

OpenAI could be working on more than just ChatGPT voices, however, with a report suggesting the company may enter the hardware market. Taiwanese website United Daily News claims OpenAI has been in talks with TSMC, the chip manufacturer known for its work with Apple on the best iPhones. The source of the news has an unknown track record for chipset scoops, so this is still currently pure speculation.

The rumor implies that OpenAI wants to produce its own custom AI chipset similar to Apple’s Neural Engines and other Neural Processing Units. The custom chip would be based on TSMC’s A16 Angstrom process which Apple could use in the future potentially hinting at future collaborations between the companies. Apple will integrate ChatGPT on iPhones as part of the next generation of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence. iPhone users will be able to send prompts to OpenAI’s servers should they choose to do so. This allows the iPhone to not only benefit from Apple Intelligence on device but also from ChatGPT’s incredible abilities.

