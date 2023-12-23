Snap it up: this Boxing Day deal on the Panasonic Lumix S5 II kit is unmissable

Are you a content creator looking to pick up a new camera for the new year? You might want to consider focusing on the Panasonic Lumix S5 II, now with a decent discount on a single-lens kit over at Ted's Cameras.

The Aussie retailer is calling it a "special price", offering the Lumix S5 II kitted out with the Lumix S 20-60mm lens for a discounted price of AU$2,804.96 and also throwing in an additional Lumix S 14-28mm wide-angle lens in for free! The latter is worth AU$1,399.95 alone.

That's quite the bargain on for a full-frame twin-lens kit to be had during Australia's Boxing Day sales, especially since the camera body alone typically carries an RRP of AU$2,999.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 2 Lumix S lenses | AU$4,699.99 AU$2,804.96 at Ted's Cameras (save AU$1894.94) The Lumix S5II is more than just a reliable and capable workhorse – it's perhaps Panasonic's more advanced hybrid full-framer and the first to use phase-detect autofocus instead of the brand's usual DFD tech. It's an excellent video camera that happens to take good stills too and this offer gets you two lenses for a price that's lower than the body-only RRP! This deal is one not to be missed.

It’s hard to find fault with this camera, so much so that our Panasonic Lumis S5 II review got a full five stars! It's a very reliable camera, with intuitive controls and plenty of power to take of any creative project you throw at it – stills or video.

You can shoot either 24MP stills or sharp 6K/30p video, both with some superb image stabilisation. Panasonic has also switched its autofocus system from the old depth-from-defocus (DFD) contrast-detect tech to a faster and more precise phase-detection system, with 779 points available on the sensor.

If you shoot fast action, the Lumix S5 II boasts continuous shooting speeds of up to 30 frames per second. And with features such as Live View Composite, it allows you to get creative with light painting, fireworks, lightning storms, star trails and more.

While it's excellent for stills, video is where it shines. Despite a 1.5x crop when shooting 4K/60p, you get uncropped 6K/30p video that's more than enough for most content creators. And virtually all video options available on the Lumix S5 II are in 10-bit colour.

Thanks to the camera's real-time LUTs, you can free up time during post-production too, capturing the 'look' you want in-camera while on the shoot.

This camera with a 20-60mm lens is a formidable pairing. Together, they're a well-made and compact combo that cover most stills and video scenarios, the wider-than-normal angle of view being particularly helpful for filmmaking. The full-frame ‘S’ lens range is coming together nicely, too. In fact, thanks to the L Mount Alliance, there are plenty of lens options to choose from, including all full-frame options from Leica and Sigma.

If you shoot both stills and video and want full-frame, the S5 II simply cannot be beaten at this price, especially as a kit with the excellent 20-60mm lens, plus a wide-angle macro lens worth AU$1,399.95 thrown in for free as well!