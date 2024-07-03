Phase One rumors suggest a record-breaking 247MP medium-format camera is on the way

Phase One could soon up the bar for pros with a record-breaking 247MP medium-format camera, according to a story published by Photo Rumors.

We don't know much about Phase One's potential new professional camera, other than it's tipped for a 2025 release and it will likely use the new IMX811 sensor developed by Sony that was announced earlier this year.

When the 247MP sensor by Sony Semiconductor Solutions was made public in March, we speculated that it might just be used for industrial applications such as surveillance or for scientific purposes, but new rumors suggest it could also find its way into the hands of professional photographers in a Phase One camera.

Phase One's current camera systems such as the IQ4 (pictured, above) use a 'true' medium-format sensor that measures 53.4x40mm – about the size of Sony's new sensor. It is larger than the 'cropped' medium-format sensors used by Hasselblad and Fujifilm which measure 44x33mm.

The only other consumer brand with cameras that feature the true medium-format sensor is Hasselblad. Or should we say 'was'. In 2023, Hasselblad discontinued its H System, leaving just Phase One as the only active brand that could make use of Sony's world-first 247MP sensor.

The prospect of that 247MP in a consumer camera, even one that will likely be prohibitively expensive, is truly exciting.

The Phase One IQ4 camera system features a best-in-class 150MP sensor (Image credit: Phase One)

Next-level resolution

Phase One is already a market leader with its 150MP sensor used in the IQ4 camera system, while Fujifilm and Hasselblad's best offerings are the likes of the GFX100 II and X2D 100C, both of which have 100MP sensors. All of those current sensors would be beaten, in resolution terms at least, by a new 247MP camera.

According to the IMX811 specs released by Sony, the 247MP sensor has a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 19,200 x 12,800-pixel count with 16-bit output. It can in theory offer up to 5.3fps, a burst shooting rate that can be improved to 12fps by dropping to 12-bit. Phase One IQ4's sensor has a different 4:3 aspect, but that wouldn't stop Phase One from using Sony's new sensor in a future camera.

Most photographers don't need that sort of detail, but a Phase One camera isn't for most people. Very few pros have clients demanding that level of detail either, but the the possibility of shooting such detailed pictures could be hard to ignore.

With the IQ4 costing north of $50,000 / £40,000 / AU$70,000, a 247MP Phase One camera will more than likely carry an even greater price tag.

Sony, and by extension Phase One, isn't the only one in the megapixels game. Samsung just announced a 200MP ISOCELL HP9 sensor that's rumored to be one of a trio of new sensors set to find their way into next year's Galaxy S25 phones.

Clearly, a flagship Samsung phone is an altogether different proposition to a pro camera. Whether we need this level of detail from a camera phone or a pro camera is neither here nor there – just the fact this tech exists and could be in our hands soon shows that the camera world isn't standing still, despite its advances arguably plateauing over the past few years.