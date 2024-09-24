Sony A7c drops to record-low price at Amazon - a compact full-frame bargain

One of the best compact full-frame cameras is on sale for a record-low price at Amazon right now. That is, of course, the Sony A7c - which can be yours for $1,299 (was $1,599) at the retailer.

While it's not the latest camera in the 'C' series, the A7c mark 1 is still an amazing camera for 2024 and a great choice if you want a powerful hybrid mirrorless camera in a portable form factor. It's still, to this day, one of the smallest cameras on the market to carry a coveted full-frame sensor and a model that's fairly unique amongst the competition.

At $1,299, today's deal at Amazon beats the previous record-low by a whopping $300 and brings the camera to around the same price brand-new as you'd expect to pay second-hand. Note that Adorama and B&H Photo are also selling the Sony Alpha A7C for the same price right now if you'd prefer to buy a camera at these retailers.

Sony A7c record-low price at Amazon

Sony A7c mirrorless camera (body): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon

Pick up one of the best compact full-frame cameras for a record-low price at Amazon today. While the Sony A7c has been sitting at a reduced price of $1,599 for a few months now, today's further $300 price cut brings the brand-new body down to the price I'd expect to pay for a second-hand model.

Still a great choice for 2024

The A7c is a contemporary of the Sony A7 IV but it's essentially a shrunken-down version of the A7 III. That's by no means a bad thing, however, since the A7 III is widely considered a classic and more than enough for most people. For example, you still get world-class autofocus performance, a 24.2MP back-side illuminated full-frame sensor, and 4K video capture up to 30FPS.

These are arguably enough to rank the A7c as one of the best travel cameras at this particular price point. Our Sony A7c review found that the ergonomics weren't quite as good as those on the larger Sony Alpha bodies but it's a superb pairing with many of the lightweight prime lenses that are available on the Sony E-Mount ecosystem.

