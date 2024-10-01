The OM-1 Mark II has just fallen to a record-low price - but I wouldn't buy it right now

The OM System OM-1 Mark II is the latest and greatest flagship mirrorless camera from the brand formerly known as Olympus. It's, quite simply, an awesome piece of technology and it's just $1,999 (was $2,399) at Amazon and Adorama today.

For those not in the know, the OM-1 Mark II melds a 20MP BSI Micro Four Thirds sensor with some of the best computational features on the market. It's a robust camera that's tailor made for the bird and wildlife photography crowd that OM System is targeting these days.

OM System OM-1 Mark II camera (body): was $2,399 now $1,999.99 at Amazon

This is, so far, the cheapest price for the OM-1 Mark II and overall a fantastic deal for this camera. Key features include a 20MP BSI Micro Four Thirds sensor with blazingly quick shooting speeds and a host of innovative built-in software features.

This is, so far, the cheapest price for the OM-1 Mark II and overall a fantastic deal for this camera. So why, then, am I struggling to recommend it as deals editor at TechRadar? Well, there are two main reasons - and they're not the usual reasons that people dismiss this and other Micro Four Thirds cameras.

Reason one - Amazon Prime Day is next week

This reason is going to be obvious to some but not for others - did you know that there's a second Amazon Prime Day sale happening next Tuesday and Wednesday? Yep, Amazon is holding another big two-day event for Prime members that's sure to include some decent camera deals. One of the brands that Amazon stocks extensively is OM System so it's probably at least worth waiting until next week to see how things pan out. Worst case scenario, I think the OM-1 MII will be listed for the same price. Best case scenario is it gets an even deeper price cut.

Previously, the retailer offered record-low prices across a range of bodies and lenses from multiple brands, namely Nikon, OM System, and Panasonic. If you're interested, then it's worth signing up for the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to get access to the exclusive deals next week - and free delivery.

Reason two - there's also an amazing deal on the OM-5

OM System OM-5 and 12-45mm f/4.0 Pro lens kit: was $1,599 now $1,299.99 at Adorama

This is quite simply an outstanding deal for the OM-5. Not only do you get a decent price on the body - which generally retails for $999 when it's on sale, but you're also getting one of the best short telephoto lenses available on the Micro Four Thirds system. For travel, landscape, and even street this is a flexible setup that really showcases what this camera is capable of - and it's pretty great value considering you get $300 off the full kit bundle today at Adorama.

The OM-1 isn't the only camera that OM System makes - there's also the superb OM-5. Yes, I know, the OM-5 is a much lower-end camera and one that's generally marketed to more enthusiast-level photographers, but hear me out - it's a great choice.

Firstly, with a 20MP sensor, full weather sealing, and excellent computational modes, the OM-5 is an outstandingly capable camera despite its size. I'd argue, in fact, that the smaller size of the OM-5 makes it a camera that's much better at showcasing the strengths of Micro Four Thirds than the OM-1. If you're pairing up the OM-1 with a large telephoto, then the ergonomics of the larger camera make sense, but otherwise, the OM-5 is a great pairing with both prime and short telephoto lenses.

Personally, I own both an EM-1 and and EM-1 body - the direct predecessors of the cameras featured in this article. I love the EM-1, but it's usually the EM-5 that I grab off the shelf when I'm looking for something lighter than my full-frame setup. It's easily one of my favorite cameras and one that constantly surprises me with its capabilities. Small but mighty!

Read more about this camera with our in-depth OM System OM-5 review page. While you're here, also check out our guide to the best travel cameras.