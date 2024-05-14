Nikon Zf hits record-low price: now's the time to forget the Fuji X100VI and go full-frame

It's a great day to be a photographer with a penchant for retro-styled mirrorless cameras as one of the best cameras on the market right now - the Nikon Zf - is sitting at its lowest-ever price in both the US and UK.

In the UK, you can get this stunning full-frame body for just £1,896 (was £2,499) at Amazon, which is a price that beats the previous record by just over £100. As of writing, there's a one-month delay for delivery (no doubt this deal is popular), but other third-party sellers are also selling the body at the same price if you don't want to wait for your shiny new camera.

For our readers in the US, you'll want to head on over to Abes of Maine and pick up a body for just $1,759 (was $1,996). This is the lowest price yet for a new body in the US and a deal that's currently $150 cheaper than Amazon. Note, however, that it's a limited-time-only offer due to end today so don't hang around if you're interested.

If you're reading this, there's no doubt you already know that the Nikon Zf is a stunning camera; packed with incredible specs for the money. Our Nikon Zf review awarded it an extremely impressive four and a half stars out of five, praising not just its superb retro design, but its stabilization, autofocus, and overall build quality. Aesthetics aside, it's a superbly powerful hybrid camera and the perfect choice for those who don't want to wait months to secure a Fujifilm X100VI.

Nikon Zf at lowest ever price

Nikon Zf (body only): was £2,499 now £1,896 at Amazon

Amazon UK has posted its best-ever discount on the new Nikon Zf, bringing this stunning retro full-frame body down to just shy of £1,900. Immediate stock has already sold out so you'll have to hurry if you want to secure a camera at this price this side of July. At £600 off, this is a superb price for such a powerful modern hybrid camera, let alone one that features the stunning retro looks and build quality of the Zf.

Nikon Zf (body only): was $1,996 now $1,759 at Abes of Maine

Over in the US the electronics retailer Abes of Maine is hosting an extremely limited-time-only flash sale on the Zf, bringing the body down to just $1,749. This is, to our knowledge, the cheapest price yet for the body although note that there are only 13 hours left to secure this deal before it's gone. It's likely we'll see this discount at some point again in the future but we could be waiting until Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day, or other similar sales events.

Personally, I'd love to upgrade to the Zf, being a Nikon Z6 user myself. Ultimately, I think I'll hold out for a second-generation model or a decent price on a used listing but I can attest to just how good the images from the 24.5MP BSI sensor can be since it's the same one as in my camera (see my personal site for sample images). I also recently reviewed the incredibly cheap Nikon Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 lens, which I'd highly recommend if you're looking for a budget prime lens to pair up with the Zf (just remember to get the retro-styled 'SE' version).

Need some lenses? Check out this sale in the US

(Image credit: Future / Alex Whitelock)

It's not just the Nikon Zf that's on sale today - there are also a large number of excellent discounts on lenses at Adorama, B&H Photo, and Nikon, which we already covered last week. If you're interested, you'll find a list of discounted Z-mount lenses just down below. Note that Wex and Jessops also have lens discounts in the UK right now but the choices aren't quite as extensive as in the US.

Prime lenses