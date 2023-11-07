I'm a photographer, and believe me this Canon R6 bargain is a brilliant early Black Friday deal

If you want a quick and silent mirrorless camera with excellent image quality then look no further than the Canon EOS R6 – and thanks to an early Black Friday deal you can pick this camera up for just £1,599, down from £2,399, at Jessops, a saving of £800.

The Canon EOS R6 was succeeded by the Mark II version around this time last year, but the original remains a brilliant camera. The R6 Mark II improves on a number of things, including resolution, but the spec of the R6 is still very impressive, making this a great early Black Friday camera deal.

Our Canon EOS R6 review praises it for its low-light capability, burst shooting, and video features, and it also boasts a 20.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor, speedy 20fps burst shooting and one of the best autofocus systems around.

It's now at the lowest price we've seen at Jessops, which is also selling the first-gen model with the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens for £1,929, which again is a saving of £800.

Early Black Friday deal (UK)

Canon EOS R6 (body only): was £2,399 now £1,599 at Jessops – £800 off

Its ergonomic design makes it comfortable for all-day use, no matter how large or small your mitts are, and you can shoot handheld at shutter speeds as high as two seconds and still get remarkably sharp images (provided you have steady hands).

The R6 was Canon’s first try at in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and, boy, did Canon nail it! It also makes shooting video an absolute pleasure. Yes, there are limitations when shooting 4K footage – and you aren’t going to get the R5’s impressive 8K option here – but Canon has made it very clear that the EOS R6 is first and foremost a stills camera.

Then there’s the marked improvement in speed – while it can’t quite match the 1D X Mark III’s blitzing 16fps burst with the mechanical shutter, the R6 is capable of 12fps bursts. Switch to its electronic shutter and it will match the sports DSLR’s whopping 20fps continuous shooting speed – more than enough for wildlife or sports photography.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, the EOS R6 is a massive upgrade from either the EOS 6D Mark II or even the EOS R and the EOS RP, and is deserving of its place in our guide to the best cameras for photography – and this price cut makes it a brilliant early Black Friday deal.

If you’re lusting after the R5 or the R6 II but can’t afford those cameras, the original R6 is a fantastic option. Not everyone needs a 45MP sensor or 8K video capabilities, so if you can settle for a lower-resolution sensor and 4K video, the R6 is a brilliant compromise, as you’re getting everything else the R5 can do in a cheaper package.