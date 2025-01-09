Am I seeing things? The Fujifilm X100VI is finally in stock at a major retailer today
The camera is in stock for the UK and things are looking up elsewhere too
It's a New Year miracle: I've just spotted the Fujifilm X100VI in stock at a major retailer in the UK. This is the very first time since this much-hyped camera was released back in early 2024.
Over at Wex Video Photo, you can pick up one of these retro marvels for the standard list price of £1,599 without any fear of a scalped price or a lengthy waitlist. You can even get it delivered to your doorstep tomorrow if you want next-day delivery.
There is one caveat here in that this listing is only for the black colour currently. If you're looking for a silver model, you'll still have to put in a preorder at the retailer, unfortunately.
On the bright side, I imagine the wait list is pretty short considering both colours have been completely out of stock for almost a year. If you've been searching high and low for where to buy a Fujifilm X100Vi, then this is great news.
The Fujifilm X100VI is in stock in the UK
Signs of life at other retailers?
As of writing, this is the first time I've seen the camera available to buy at any retailer with immediate delivery, but it does look like things are (finally) starting to turn around at other retailers too.
Reports over at the Fujifilm subreddit are full of users posting that they've received their cameras - even those who placed an order later in the year. It seems like things are starting to pick up now at the major retailers in the US.
With that said, there still aren't solid delivery dates displayed at retailers like Adorama or B&H Photo. If you order a camera today, you'll likely still have to wait over a month - although I'm hopeful that the above UK listing is a positive sign for the first half of 2025.
Still looking for a camera in the US? Try this
- Head on over to Best Buy if you're in the US
- Open a live chat with a sales representative
- Ask a sales rep to search for local stock
- Try both Silver and Black colors
- Alternatively, ask the rep to sign you up for notifications
The above tip is the closest thing to a 'hack' you'll find when trying to bag a new Fujifilm X100VI in the US. It's essentially a trick that several people on the Fujifilm subreddit discovered last year.
The steps involve heading on over to Best Buy and using the chat function to directly contact a sales rep. Best Buy receives a lot of regional stock so a sales rep at the site can help you track down a camera.
It's not a silver bullet, but it does appear that a lot of customers have had luck attempting these steps - although it usually takes a few tries from what I've read.
Other retailers you could try this week
US retailers
- Amazon: check stock
- Adorama: $1,599
- B&H Photo: $1,599
- Best Buy: check stock
- Moment: $1,599
