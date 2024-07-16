Fujifilm X100VI too expensive? The small, affordable X-M5 is rumored to be en route

The original X-M1 (above) launched way back in 2013, but has been tipped to get a modern successor

With the hit Fujifilm X100VI still proving tricky to find in stock, many fledgling photographers are looking for a compact camera that's equally small and, ideally, a lot cheaper. Well, it sounds like Fujifilm is preparing to launch an intriguing new model that largely fits that bill, according to new rumors.

A new post from the reliable Fuji Rumors has predicted that a new Fujifilm X-M5 will arrive in "the second half of 2024", according to its "trusted sources". And if the new model follows the usual X-M series' style, it'll be a compact, entry-level camera with interchangeable lenses and no electronic viewfinder.

These X-M5 rumors are a slight surprise, given the only model in the series so far –the Fujifilm X-M1 – launched way back in June 2013. But with camera trends coming full circle and demand for small, digital cameras with film simulations and approachable price tags back on the rise, an X-M5 could well make sense.

There are no rumored specs yet, but we can make some educated guesses based on the X-M1. That camera was Fujifilm's smallest and lightest X-series model, having an even smaller footprint than today's popular X100VI (with 117x67x39mm dimensions). Of course, that's without a lens, but there are now plenty of compact primes that you could pair with an X-M5.

Like the X100VI and X-E series, Fujifilm's X-M series typically have APS-C sensors, which are larger than the ones in the best camera phones, if a little smaller than the ones in the best full-frame cameras. An X-M5 model would likely have an X-trans sensor, like the 26MP one in the Fujifilm X-E4. The difference from that model would likely be the lack of an electronic viewfinder (EVF), with the X-M5 likely adopting a tilting or fully articulating screen instead.

So while the X100VI is a different proposition with its fixed lens, hybrid viewfinder, and undeniable style, an X-M5 could tempt those who want something similarly compact, more affordable, and versatile with the option of interchangeable lenses. Back in 2013, the X-M1 launched for only $799 / £679 / AU$999 including a kit lens.

A 'design classic'

It'd be interesting to see what design changes Fujifilm might make to the original X-M1 (above), if it does make an X-M5. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

A large part of the Fujifilm X100VI's appeal is its film camera styling and build quality. And while an X-M5 would probably trade the latter for a lower price tag, it would also likely bring its own appeal – with our Fujifilm X-M1 review calling it a "design classic" that "combines classic retro looks with everything you need for excellent picture taking as well as an extremely useful tilting screen".

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clearly, a lot has changed in the last ten years, but an updated X-M series could make sense in the current climate. Compact cameras are having a resurgence – and while the X-M series doesn't exactly qualify for that genre due to its interchangeable lenses, it does combine a travel-friendly design with similar retro styling to the X100VI.

The X-M series was left behind because Fujifilm quickly followed it up with the Fujifilm X-A1, which took the baton as its entry-level camera. We were big fans of the more recent Fujifilm X-A7, but it's arguably been pushed aside by the Fujifilm X-T50 –so an X-M5 could arrive as an alternative to the latter, only with no viewfinder and a much lower price tag.

On paper, that could make it a new contender for our guide to the best beginner cameras, or perhaps a nice second camera for owners of larger models like the Fujifilm X-T5.