This CFexpress card Black Friday deal finally makes the super-fast format affordable for mirrorless shooters
65% off SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress Type-B cards is a steal
I remember seriously looking into mirrorless after many happy years shooting with a Nikon D800 DSLR. It was the Nikon Z6 that took my eye, but like many of the best mirrorless cameras it only uses CFexpress Type-B cards, and as someone with a pocketful of SD cards already, the sheer expense of this new card type put me off switching systems.
Believe me, the prices for CFexpress Type-B cards then were astronomically higher than they are now in this one of the best Black Friday camera deals from Adorama, that beats the prices anywhere else.
There are discounts on the entire range of SanDisk cards, and the pick of the bunch is the 128GB SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress Type-B card that is down from $249.99 to $79.99 at Adorama – that's a 68% saving.
Having scoured the trusted leading retailers, this is one of the best Black Friday deals, if you shoot with one of today's high-performing mirrorless cameras that accepts this card type, like the Canon EOS R5, Fujifilm GFX100 II, and indeed the camera I ended up buying, the Nikon Z6 II.
Today's best Black Friday camera deal: SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress Type-B card up to $400 off
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress Type-B memory card (128GB): was
$299.99 now $79.99 at Adorama
Many of the best cameras today need high-performing memory cards to realize peak performance, such as the SanDisk Extreme Pro CFExpress Type-B. Of course, these cards don't come cheap, but in this mega deal at Adorama, there's up to $400 off this line of cards that's available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions, with or without a card reader.
As if going mirrorless wasn’t expensive enough already, CFexpress cards can cost several hundreds of dollars. When the second generation Nikon Z6 II launched, which accepts both CFexpress Type-B and SD cards, I went for it.
I started out life with my new Z6 II using the SD cards I had, but it was evident that I wasn’t getting the full performance from the camera by using SD cards. It can shoot up to 14fps with continuous autofocus and auto exposure, for a burst lasting 200 JPEGs or 124 12-bit raw images. But not with an SD card.
The SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress type-B cards in this Adorama deal boast a 1700MB/s and 1200MB/s read and write speed respectively – that’s around 5x faster than high-performing SD cards. My Z6 II can go for longer with a CFexpress card, and the files are written onto the card quicker, freeing up the camera back to its optimum performance much sooner.
It’s not just burst shooting for sports and wildlife, either. For high resolution 4K video and greater, especially using the best possible quality and bit rate, many cameras don’t even allow recording with SD cards.
I purchased a CFexpress card at great expense and it’s been worth it for the variety of jobs that I do, knowing that I won’t get stuck with the camera slowed up processing files when I need to get back to shooting.
And after finding this superb deal at Adorama, I’m a little green-eyed. The 128GB card only deal is just $79.99 instead of $249. It’s never been cheaper to realize the peak performance of your compatible mirrorless camera and give it the chance to shine.
Incidentally, the Nikon Z6 II is at decent price right now, too, with $300 off at the Nikon store and leading retailers.
Nikon Z6 II: was
$1,999.95 now $1,699.95 at Nikon
Save $300 - The Z6 II is one of the best full-frame cameras we've tested and it's never been cheaper than this. Nikon's all-rounder has the lot, including excellent image quality, impressive image stabilization and best-in-class build quality. Nikon's line of Z-mount lenses has also matured nicely since it launched.
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Purple: up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: $800 off toys, TVs, vacuums & clothing
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
Most Popular
By Matt Evans
By Allisa James