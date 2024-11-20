GoPro's cheapest 4k action cam gets first-ever price cut for Black Friday

Alongside its latest flagship action camera, the Hero 13 Black, Go Pro quietly unveiled the all-new Hero (2024), a super-simple action camera that's half the size and half the price. And even though it was only launched in September, it's already got a nice price cut – right now you can grab the Hero (2024) for just $179.99 at Amazon (was $199.99).

That might not be the biggest discount you'll see in the Black Friday deals, but 10% off what is an already-cheap action cam is a decent saving. Offering a no-frills user experience and GoPro's reliable and robust quality, the Hero (2024) will be the best first action camera for many people, especially for kids, and it's an even better buy at this price.

This saving is part of the Black Friday GoPro deals 2024. If you're interested in the best deals from GoPro's rivals – Insta360 and DJI – then check out our Black Friday camera deals 2024 roundup.

Today's best Hero (2024) deal

GoPro Hero (2024): was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Half the size, half the waterproofing, half the price: the simplified Hero (2024) is the budget-friendly alternative to GoPro's pricier Hero 13 Black for beginners, offering a super-easy user experience – just choose between 4K video, slow-motion 2.7K 60fps or 12MP stills and get shooting. This is the tiny action camera for those who want the simplest possible action cam from a reliable name, although experienced users will find the Hero's limitations a little frustrating. If you're looking for your first-ever action cam, the Hero (2024) is well worth a look, and even more so with 10% off.

We've reviewed the Hero (2024) and found it fulfills its brief by being a small, cheap and easy-to-use action camera (Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

In our GoPro Hero review we gave the tiny action cam a 3.5-star rating, praising its ease of use, lightweight and rugged body, excellent electronic image stabilization, decent waterproofing, and battery life. Being a GoPro, it's also part of an action camera ecosystem with enviable accessories.

The 4K video quality with low bitrates didn't leave us overly impressed, nor did the threadbare features – there's no way to record audio with an external mic, nor can you swap out the built-in battery. However, we've been spoilt by the likes of the Hero 13 Black and its 5.7K video with Hypersmooth stabilization.

If you want a simple and cheap action camera – something that's tough especially for the kids to play around with – then the Hero (2024) will make an excellent gift.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US