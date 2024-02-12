6 ways the rumored Fujifilm X100VI could beat the wildly-popular X100V

The Fujifilm X100VI rumors and leaks have been ramping up over the past week – and that's good news, considering the premium compact camera is one of the most exciting cameras of 2024.

But how exactly is this rumored successor to the Fujifilm X100V – a camera that is difficult to buy in many regions after its wild TikTok success – going to improve the classic series?

The X100 range has been going strong since 2010, but the latest speculation suggests that this sixth model will still manage to eke out some key improvements. Thanks to a leaked specs roundup from Fuji Rumors, we've broken down the main ways the X100VI is expected to improve on its predecessor below.

As always, there are likely to be a few small trade-offs for these advances, so we've also rounded those up further down. The short answer? If these rumors are true – and Fuji Rumors has a pretty good track record – the X100VI could well take the X100V's top spot in our guide to the best compact cameras.

And that means we're pretty excited about this one, despite the rumored price rise to $1,599 (which would likely convert to around £1,499 / AU$2,649)…

1. More resolution and cropping potential

The X100 series models are very much 'premium' compacts, and one of the reasons for that is their large APS-C sensors. In the case of the X100VI, it's rumored to have the same 40MP APS-C X-Trans V sensor as the Fujifilm X-T5 and Fujifilm X-H2.

That's a pretty big deal. We found that sensor performed very well in our Fujifilm X-T5 review, serving up pretty clean images up to ISO 3200 despite that high resolution. And the added benefit of a 40MP sensor is cropping potential, which is particularly handy if you have a fixed 23mm f/2 lens like on the X100 series.

Fuji Rumors claims that the X100VI will have the same 23mm f/2 lens as its predecessors, which should be up to the challenge of resolving all that extra detail.

2. Better autofocus

The Fujifilm X100VI will likely pair its new 40MP sensor with the company's latest X Processor 5, according to Fuji Rumors. If so, the main benefit this will bring is a significant boost in autofocus performance compared to its predecessor.

This would come in the form of improved face/eye detection for portraits and street shooting, plus the arrival of subject detection (for animals, birds, cars and more). Fujifilm has never been top dog for autofocus performance and many X100 users prefer to use a traditional technique called 'zone focusing' to avoid relying on autofocus.

But it's fair to say that the X100 series' appeal has broadened in recent years, and improved autofocus could certainly help newer converts get more keepers than before.

3. In-body image stabilization

This could be the biggest quality-of-life upgrade in the Fujifilm X100VI. Fuji Rumors is pretty confident that the X100VI will have in-body image stabilization (IBIS), which would be a first for the X100 series.

IBIS means being able to shoot at slower shutter speeds when handheld, which means keeping your ISO lower – and that typically means cleaner images. That's particularly handy with high-resolution sensors like the 40MP one rumored to be in the X100VI, because they can struggle more than lower-res sensors at high ISO settings.

Presumably, it will either be the same the IBIS system as the one in the Fujifilm X-T5 (above), or a variation of that. The penalty seems to be a fractionally thicker body for the X100VI (more on that below), but it's a trade-off we'd absolutely take.

4. A faster electronic shutter

Another benefit of that rumored inclusion of the X Processor 5 on the Fujifilm X100VI appears to be some boosted electronic shutter speeds, quoted at a maximum of 1/180,000s (compared to 1/32,000s on the X100V).

In theory, that means greater potential to capture split-second moments of action with the newer X100 camera. The downsides of electronic shutters (rolling shutter distortion and banding in artificial light) could make this a relatively niche upgrade for most shooters. But it sounds like a handy added bonus all the same.

5. More film simulations

One of the great charms of the Fujifilm X100 series is that it both looks and acts like a 1950s film camera, only with the benefits of digital convenience. Fujifilm's Film Simulations – digital recreations of classic film stock – reflect that spirit nicely and the X100VI will apparently have a generous helping of new styles to choose from.

While the X100V has 17 Film Simulations, Fuji Rumors states that the X100VI will boost that number to 20, thanks to the addition of Reala Ace, Nostalgic Negative and Eterna Bleach Bypass. We're particularly looking forward to playing with Reala Ace, which was launched alongside the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, as it looks like a punchier take on Provia (the standard default simulation on Fuji cameras).

6. Better video shooting powers

The Fujifilm X100 series isn't renowned for its video prowess, as it's really designed to be a modern take on the film camera.

But according to Fuji Rumors, there will be a small boost to the X100VI's video-shooting skills, with the addition of a 6K/30p mode (up from a 4K/30p maximum on the X100V).

That would make sense given the camera's expected inclusion of a 40MP sensor, though we'll have to wait to see whether that 6K mode comes with any crops or bit-rate compromises. Better news for most people is that the X100VI should also be able to shoot 4K/60p, which means you can slow down 4K clips to half-speed.

What's staying the same?

Those are going to be the Fujifilm X100VI's six main upgrades, according to the latest rumors. Fortunately, we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out for sure, as the camera is expected to be revealed at the Tokyo X Summit on February 20 (see the teaser below).

But how might the X100VI disappoint us? It's looking like the camera will have the same lens, battery, single UHS-1 slot, 3.69-million dot EVF and two-way tilt screen as the X100V, if Fuji Rumors' sources are correct. And depending on your shooting needs, a couple of those may disappoint you.

The X100VI will also apparently be 1mm thicker than its predecessor, fractionally heavier, and still only be fully weather-resistant if you use it with adapter rings and filters. As we mentioned earlier, it's also tipped to be pricier at $1,599 (which could convert to around £1,499 / AU$2,649).

Still, on balance, we're excited about the mooted upgrades and are hopeful that the X100VI will combine the spirit and build quality of its predecessors with some of the shooting power of the Fujifilm X-T5. If it does, we could have a winner on our hands – but we'll bring you all of our initial thoughts during the X Summit on February 20.