Walmart is discounting three Google Home speakers for Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 will have the sales you need to equip your home with the latest technologies. That includes products that make it smarter, like the Google Home, Google Home Mini, and Google Home Max smart speakers. These deals from Walmart see the prices on all three of those products slashed.

There are plenty of Walmart Black Friday deals, but if you want to turn your ordinary home into a smart phone, this is the kit you need. The fact it's even more affordable makes upgrading your house even easier.

Google Home Mini: $49 $25 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. That's the best price we've found for the compact smart speaker which works with the Google Assistant to check the news, answer questions, play music, and more using just your voice. This price is available for all colors too.

View Deal

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $25 at Walmart

The perfect Christmas gift idea for Frozen fans, you can get the Google Home Mini and the Frozen 2 Book on sale for $25. The Google Mini on its own normally retails for $49, so with this deal, you're saving $25 and getting access to sound effects and music when you read the book out loud.

View Deal

Google Home Mini 2-pack (chalk): $98 $45 at Walmart

Fill your home with music and the power of the Google Assistant with the Google Home Mini two-pack that's on sale at Walmart for $45. That's the lowest price we've found for the smart speaker bundle that allows you to play the same music in multiple rooms.

View Deal

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Home smart speaker at Walmart. The powerful speaker delivers a rich, full sound and is powered by the Google Assistant and can play music from services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora and more.

View Deal

Google Home Max: $399 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $100 off the Google Home Max speaker price. The smart speaker produces a powerful sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs and works with the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

However you want to kit you your house, these deals are ready to make it a lot easier. If you want to have one big speaker as a centerpiece in your living room, the Google Home Max can handle the job.

If you want to have a few Google Home Mini speakers placed around your house for easy and affordable voice control, you can grab a set of them at a discount. This would make it easy to control various things, like smart lights or a Nest thermostat, from wherever you are in the house.

You can even get a free book on Frozen 2 in the deal if you know you want to get something for your children alongside the Google Home speakers.

It's not just speakers that are getting the discounts either. If you want something that can do just a little more than an audio-only device, Walmart has also discounted the Goolge Nest Hub. That device features a 7-inch touchscreen display to show more information at a glance.

Google Nest Hub: $149 $99 at Walmart

You can get the Google Nest Hub on sale for $99 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium to enjoy on the screen. The smart hub display can control smart home devices and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

View Deal

Not in the US? Here are some of the best prices in your region for all Google's smart speakers.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.