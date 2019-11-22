PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals 2019: the best prices rounded up

If you're on the hunt for the best Black Friday PS4 deals, you've come to the right place. We're already seeing top PS4 Black Friday deals coming through a week ahead of the big day itself, and we'll be updating this article with the very best savings every day.

The PS4 is still massively popular despite the console having originally been released six years ago. A stellar gaming lineup, a mid-generation 4K upgrade with the PS4 Pro and near-constant slew of fresh game releases has kept Sony's console on top.

But if you've somehow made it this far without a PS4, or are looking to upgrade to the world of HDR 4K gaming via a cheap PS4 Pro deal then Black Friday is a fantastic time to take advantage of arguably the best prices of the year.

Before parting with your hard-earned cash, consider that 2020 is more than likely going to see the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett going head to head for a place under your TV. So interest in the current-gen consoles won't be anywhere near as high in next year, especially if Sony and Microsoft do the right thing and make both of the next-gen consoles fully backwards-compatible.

It means if you're not desperate for a PS4 right now, holding out another year may actually reap you big rewards. But if you're ready to invest now, here are the best Black Friday PS4 deals on the console, accessories, games and more.

PS4 Black Friday console deals

US

UK

FREE PS4 and COD: Modern Warfare with Sony phones

From October 25, pick up the Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia 10 or Xperia L3 at Carphone Warehouse and bag yourself a free 500GB PS4 and copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - freebies worth £249.99! While stocks last.

PS4 Black Friday controller deals

US

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: $59.99 $43.95 at Walmart

It's always handy to have a spare controller - whether it's as a battery back-up so you don't have to stop playing when the juice runs out, or for when you friends pop over - and saving yourself $16 is always good.

DualShock 4 controller: all available colors | $39.99 at PlayStation

Looking to pick up a spare PS4 controller? Now could be the perfect time. Sony is offering DualShock 4s for $39.99, saving you around $20 on a controller that would usually cost at least $60. Not available until November 24.

PS4 Black Friday PS Plus deals

US

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $42.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $45 is a rare sight to behold, but thanks to CDKeys that's exactly the deal you can pick up today. PlayStation Plus provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection. You'll also get exclusive discounts on PS4 games across the PS Store as well.

UK

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: £49.99 £37.99 at CDKeys

You can save over £10with this 12 month subscription code if you're in the UK. That means you're getting roughly two free months of PS Plus for your money! Use your PlayStation Plus membership to play online, download free games each month and grab exclusive game discounts.

PlayStation Plus 12 month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at PlayStation

Black Friday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. You can save more than £10 on 12 months, meaning you won't have to worry about it again for a whole year. The price is unlikely to get cheaper. PS Plus stacks too, remember, so it'll add the time on to your current membership.View Deal

PS4 Black Friday PSVR deals

US

PSVR bundle: PSVR Headset | PS Camera | Astro Bot Rescue Mission | Skyrim VR | Resident Evil 7: Biohazard |Everybody’s Golf VR | PlayStation VR Worlds $199.99 at PlayStation

This PSVR bundle is fantastic for those wanting to jump into virtual reality with both feet. Usually a bundle like this would cost around $300, so Sony's offer saves you around $100. Not available until November 24.

PS4 Black Friday game deals

US

Assassin's Creed III Remastered: PS4 | $31.27 $22.61 at Amazon

It's not the most amazing deal in the world, but Amazon is offering around $10 off Assassin's Creed III. It's the lowest price we've seen the title but you will probably be able to pick up newer entries in the series for around the same price during Black Friday.View Deal

Just Dance 2019: PS4 | $38.07 $23.65 at Amazon

Again, this isn't the most incredible deal but you can save $15 on Just Dance for PS4. Although, we expect other retailers will be boasting a similar price.View Deal

Days Gone: PS4 | $19.99 at PlayStation

Days Gone had a bit of a mixed reception but usually the Sony exclusive would set you back around $30, so a $10 saving is not to be scoffed at. Not available until November 24.

Borderlands 3: PS4 | $44.99 $30 at Walmart

Borderlands 3 only released a few months about, so picking the title up for just $30 is a bargain - especially when you consider the price hasn't really dropped below $40. Not available until November 27.

Red Dead Redemption 2: PS4 | $40 $30 at Walmart

Red Dead has been out for a year but it's still one of the most essential console titles to own. Usually we would see RDR2 well above $40 but Walmart is offering it for just $30 - bargain. Not available until November 27.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: PS4 | $39.99 $25 at Walmart

Sekiro is one of the best games of 2019, so the fact that it's just $25 is an absolute bargain that you should not skip. Not available until November 27.

Marvel's Spider-Man: PS4 | $33.97 $15 at Walmart

Walmart is offering over 50% off Spider-Man which - if you haven't played yet - is one of the best Sony exclusives out there. We're not sure if we'll see it cheaper. Not available until November 27.

Resident Evil 2 Remake: PS4 | $39.82 $20 at Walmart

Capcom's Resident Evil 2 Remake is one of the best games to release this year. Typically priced in and around $40, grabbing the top title for just $20 is not to be scoffed at. Not available until November 27.

FIFA 20 | PS4 | $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

ENDED! EA's latest installment of its hit soccer game has only been out a couple of months but you can already save yourself $20. As we said in our review, FIFA 20 is "an enticing entry point for first-timers and rule breakers who like a little fun to go with their soccer."



UK

The Outer Worlds: PS4 | Digital Download | £49.99 £37.49 at PlayStation

The Outer Worlds only released last month, so to grab the game for less than £40 is pretty good - plus, you save a tenner in the process. Bargain.View Deal

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019): PS4 |Operator Enhanced Edition | Digital Download | £84.99 £67.99 at PlayStation

If you're a big Call of Duty fan and want the game along with some digital in-game items and 3,000 Call of Duty Points, then this deal is your best bet - saving you just under £20.View Deal

Borderlands 3: PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £34.99 at PlayStation

If you've been waiting to pick up the new Borderlands then now is a great time as there's £15 the base game - saving you up to 41%.View Deal

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £74.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

If you're a big Borderlands fan then you may want to pick up the deluxe edition, which is 36% off right now and includes a bunch of cosmetic and weapon packs. View Deal

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £104.99 £64.99 at PlayStation

If you're an even bigger Borderlands 3 fan then you'll be happy to know you can save £40 on the super deluxe edition. You're almost taking it down the the usual price of the normal edition except you get cosmetic packs and the season pass.View Deal

The Sims 4: PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £8.99 at PlayStation

There's a whopping 74% off The Sims 4 on PS4, making it less than a tenner. That's the lowest price we've ever seen the console version of this title.View Deal

The Sims 4 Plus Cats and Dogs Bundle: PS4 | Digital Download | £44.99 £19.99 at PlayStation

You can pick up The Sims 4 base game along with the Cats and Dogs expansion for less than £20 - that's a 55% saving.View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £34.99 £12.99 at PlayStation

The Witcher 3 is a true modern classic RPG. If you haven't played it yet, and want to catch up before the TV show, then this offer from Sony is a must. View Deal

Astro Bot Rescue Mission: PSVR | Digital Download | £34.99 £12.99 at PlayStation

Astro Bot is one of our favorite PSVR games so we think that 62% off on the title is an absolute bargain for those with a PSVR headset. View Deal

FIFA 20: PS4 | Digital Download | £59.99 £39.99 at PlayStation

FIFA 20 has dropped to its lowest price yet, and it's from Sony's own PlayStation Store. It's the lowest price we've seen for the game so far and it gets you the standard version of the game for under £40. That's quite impressive considering the game is only a couple of months old.View Deal

FIFA 20 Champions Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £79.99 £47.99 at PlayStation

Want a little added extra with your copy of FIFA 20? If you buy the Champions Edition you'll get 10 weeks of FIFA Ultimate Team packs alongside the normal copy of the game, and there are a few other added extras too.View Deal

FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £89.99 £49.99 at PlayStation

Was the Champions Edition not enough for you? Spend a couple of quid extra and you'll get yourself double the amount of FIFA Ultimate Team packs. That's two a week for the 10 week period, and it's a remarkably discount for this top bundle.View Deal

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: PS4 | Limited Amazon Edition | £22.99 £15.49 at Amazon

You're not going to get this limited edition version of The Division 2 anywhere else. This edition includes both the main game and the first responder pack, all for under £20.

Resident Evil 2 Remake: PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.79 at Amazon

Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 2 is one of the best horror games in years. Usually priced upwards of £40, this offer from Amazon is a decent buy.

Devil May Cry 5: PS4 | Physical Edition | £19.28 at Amazon

Devil May Cry is another of this year's best releases, a hack-and-slash game that brings back a classic series. Since you'll usually find it for closer to £25, getting the physical version for £20 seems like a bargain.

PS4 game bundle: Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition | Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Special Edition | PS4 | Physical Edition | £39.99 at Amazon

ENDED! Amazon claims you save over £30 on this bundle but having a look around, it's more likely you're saving about £10. It's still a good deal for those who want some more action in their game library.



Anthem + 6 months of Spotify Premium | PS4 | £7.97 at Currys

ENDED! While Anthem hasn't had the best of reviews, picking up a AAA title for less than a tenner, plus six months of Spotify Premium, which would normally costs almost £60, is not to be scoffed at.

Red Dead Redemption 2 + 6 months of Spotify Premium | PS4 | £34.99 £19.99 at Currys

ENDED! Currys is offering a £15 saving on the physical edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4. It's an absolute bargain considering the title is one of the best games of last year.

PS4 Black Friday gaming headset deals

UK

Sony Gold Black Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle PS4 | £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

You can save £20 on this wireless headset from Sony which comes with a code to get some great Fortnite items including an epic Neo versa Outfit, epic Neo phrenzy back Bling and 2,000 v-bucks.View Deal

PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset: £64.53 £49.99 at Amazon

Looking for a solid PS4 headset that won't cost you the earth? Then the Gold Wireless may be for you and, with nearly £15 off, now is a great time to pick one up. View Deal

What Black Friday PS4 deals to expect

If you're in the US and are looking for a Black Friday PS4 deal, then there's some very good news for you. You'll be able to pick up a special PS4 Holiday Bundle for just $199.99 later this month.

This PS4 Black Friday bundle deal will net you a 1TB PS4 with DualShock 4 Controller and three top games; The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, but it isn't available until November 24.

Considering the 1TB PS4 Slim is currently sitting just below the $300 mark, this PS4 Black Friday deal is going to save you over $100.

As for what other PS4 and PS4 Pro deals you can expect, we like to use Amazon Prime Day to test the waters of what retailers might unleash on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And to be honest, we think you'll get much better than this year's summer event. Prime Day saw some of the cheapest PS4 bundle prices of 2019, but they were prices we've seen a few times this year already when a decent sale rolls into town.

During Amazon's summer sale event in the US you could get a 1TB PS4 Slim with Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn for around $249, but looking back at the previous Black Friday, that same offer (minus Horizon) was only $199, a deal that gets even more impressive given Spider-Man was still commanding its full $59 MSRP even two months after its original release.

In the UK we had PS4 Slim deals with one new game going for around £220 this summer, but £199 for similar offers should be on the cards again for Black Friday 2019. Admittedly, we saw £150 bundles a few years back on the older original PS4, but those deals were seemingly just clearing out stock of that model to make way for the newer PS4 Slim.

So we wouldn't bank on similar deals coming around as Sony seems to have grown awfully fond of £199/$199 offers for a while now. Single-game bundles have been stubbornly locked in around £250 lately, so we're certainly due some better deals and they should start to roll in once we flip our calendars over to November.

Black Friday PS4 Pro deals to expect

If you've recently picked up a great 4K TV deal, then you might be thinking Black Friday would be a great time to get a better price on a PS4 Pro deal to enjoy some lovely HDR 4K gaming. And you'd be right. Sony's newest console costs a fair bit more than a standard PS4 Slim, but it's stayed cheaper than those rival Xbox One X prices even after some fairly hefty cuts from Microsoft to catch up.

Since launch in the US, the PS4 Pro has been selling out on a regular basis. This isn't great for seeing any large discounts on the horizon as even a modest saving on the $399 MSRP is leapt upon straight away. Last year one of the best deals included Red Dead Redemption 2 for free at Walmart.

UK bargain hunters had a wider choice. The console itself (usually £350) wasn't that much cheaper, but for around £320 you could get it with FIFA 19, or for just £10 more some stores were throwing in a copy of Fallout 76 too.

Will PS4 games get Black Friday deals?

They sure will. So whether you're waiting for Black Friday to pick up your first PS4 or you want to beef up your game collection, this will be an excellent time to do so. The older the game, the more likely you are to see a big drop in price.

But there's a good chance you'll see money off the newest blockbusters, so if you don't want to buy the likes of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, Borderlands 3, FIFA 20 or Doom Eternal at launch, you could save as much as $20/£15 with a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal. Those sort of games are highly likely to find their way into PS4 bundles too. We've already started to see some appear in early Black Friday deals - but the best discounts will be during the sales period.

It's the games released in the last 12-months or so, ones where you've been waiting for that perfect price, are the kind of deals we live for. We'll be checking multiple retailers throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday for all-time low prices on the likes of Rage 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Spider-Man and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

If you're looking for a bit of inspiration of what to add to your shopping list, be sure to take a look at our selection of the best PS4 games.

What about PlayStation VR?

PlayStation VR's list of upcoming games gets shorter every year, but there's a solid amount of games out already for you to enjoy and PlayStation VR bundles should drop to the lowest prices of the year, maybe lowest ever, on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Walmart and Amazon will likely have the best deals in the US again like they have all year so far. In the UK, buyers will have even more choice and various bespoke bundles created by the likes of Amazon, John Lewis, AO.com, Currys, Argos and more. If you're looking for a brand new game, and one of the best yet for PSVR, be sure to check out Blood and Truth. We've rounded up an extensive list of the best PlayStation VR games to whet your appetite.

Will there be PlayStation Plus deals?

Yes, Black Friday is a great opportunity to top up your PS Plus sub. Over the years we've seen big discounts on 12-month subscriptions and even special 15-month versions.

Usually, over on our cheap PlayStation Plus deals guide, you'd find the likes of CDKeys coming out on top for large parts of the year. And while that store will certainly be amongst the best, we've noticed Amazon and even the official PSN store (accessed via the website or directly from your PS4) have great deals going on subs too.

And don't forget, you don't have to wait for your PlayStation Plus to expire before buying a new one. You can stack membership codes as much as you want, so if you see a great deal at any time of the year, feel free to buy it and activate the code straight away so you can enjoy extended membership benefits well beyond the standard 12 months. We often grab a couple of years' worth when the most jaw-dropping deals appear.

Here's why Black Friday is the best time to renew your PS Plus membership.

Can I get cheaper controllers and accessories?

Yes! The Black Friday seasonal shopping event is a great time to treat your PS4 to a few extras. DualShock 4 PS4 controller prices can be stubbornly high at most points of the year, but we've seen as much as 50% get knocked off their prices in November and sometimes even into December. Fingers crossed the brand new colors (rose gold, red camouflage, electric purple and titanium blue) get involved too.

We'd expect PS4 headsets, both official and third-party ones, to get big discounts too. So whether you're after the uber cool 3D virtual surround sound of the PS4 Platinum headset or something from the likes of Turtle Bay, Astro, Razer and so on, you're bound to find something. More to the point, we'll be looking for you and highlighting the best offers right here on this page.

What happened last year on Black Friday?

One way of predicting what Black Friday PS4 deals we'll see in 2019 is to look at what happened last time around in the sales event.

In the US, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon all had a 1TB PS4 Slim with Spider-Man for a fantastic $199 and we've not seen anything as hot since. If a PS4 Pro was on yuor list then you could get one with a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 for around $400 at GameStop and Target As for PlayStation VR a neat bundle included a couple of games and two Move controllers for $249. 12 months of PlayStation Plus for just $39.99 at Amazon and Walmart was another one of our favorite deals too.

For UK shoppers on Black Friday last time, a 500GB Ps4 Slim could be your for £219.99 at Argos, but £249.99 with Spider-Man was the better offer for us as the game was still close to £50 on its own. PS4 Pro discounts were super stingy only modest discounts available. PSVR shoppers were in for a treat though as they could pick up a starter pack with the headset, camera and Astro Bot for just £179.99. A 12 month PS Plus sub was only £39.99 too.

Stay tuned for all the best Black Friday PS4 updates. We'll be showing you all the best deals, bundles and discounts for the PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, games and accessories.