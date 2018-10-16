Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals: what to expect in 2018

PlayStation used to be all about ‘the Third Place’, but if you’re a Sony-lovin’ gamer looking to get in on the action on the cheap, you may be looking for a fourth place – the store offering the best Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals.

Sony’s PlayStation 4 is now approaching its fifth birthday, with the souped-up, 4K ready PS4 Pro nearing its second. And, with no sign of a PlayStation 5 being revealed any time soon, those still waiting to get their thumbs on the best that PlayStation gaming has to offer may be finally willing to part with their cash.

In regards to the PlayStation 4 Pro, there’s perhaps never been a better time to pick up one of the premium consoles. With 4K TV prices falling all the time, and Sony’s catalogue of top-quality PS4 Pro enabled 4K HDR games growing rapidly, high-end, top-spec console gaming is becoming ever more accessible.

How to get the best PS4 deals on Black Friday

Other than checking TechRadar.com for the latest deals you mean? For starters, you'll need to do some research – and show some restraint.

Come Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday, you're going to be inundated with gaming deals. So the first question would be – do you actually want a PlayStation? It's a fine, fine gaming platform, but are there more exclusive titles on the Xbox One or Nintendo Switch that you're more interested in? If you're here, the answer is probably 'no', but make sure before committing.

Secondly, exactly what PS4 do you want? First generation consoles are still on shelves, and will be significantly cheaper than PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro editions. With the key benefits of the Pro only revealing themselves to owners of 4K TVs, you may want to consider factoring in a cheap TV deal if you're after the hi-res action.

The best PS4 games: what to grab with your Black Friday bargains

Next up – warranties. Consoles run hot, and can live in cramped AV cabinets. While the latest generation of machines are far less failure prone than, say, the original Xbox 360 consoles, it can still happen from time to time. Finding a retailer (such as John Lewis, Black Friday extraordinaire) with top-notch warranties could save you a lot of money in the long run.

And lastly, set a budget. It won't just be the consoles on sale, but games, accessories and subscription service memberships too. If you've just bought a bundle with a handful of games attached, will you really have the time to play anything else on sale? It may be worth completing the first wave of titles you've bought, and then picking up newer ones when they inevitably drop in price later on in their lifetimes.

"Argos is always a safe bet for console deals," says TechRadar's deals expert James Rivington.

"If there's a mega deal, Argos will usually have it and it's a great retailer to choose for both reliability and for its click and collect options which can take the sting out of the sometimes chaotic delivery schedules in the week after Black Friday. Obviously Amazon is also right up there, particularly if you're a Prime member as you should be able to get your delivery within 48 hours. "

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday began life in the US before taking over the world, and takes place on the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday. That means this year it’s November 23, 2018 for the deals kick off date.

When is Cyber Monday 2018?

The most cyber of Mondays takes place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday, so Cyber Monday 2018 will fall on November 26.

Last year's best PS4 deals

Last year in the UK, the PS4 Pro dropped at Amazon to an all time low of £260 at the retailer, with third party sellers dropping the console as low as £174. And we’ve seen the original 500GB console drop as low as £199 in the UK at Amazon too – could that be sold new as low as £150?

All of the cheapest PS4 deals I remember seeing were around the £150 price point - £200 cheaper than the original launch price of £349," adds Rivington.

"I'm pretty sure there's never been an official retail deal that went cheaper than that. Back on Black Friday 2015 there was an explosion of 'graded' PS4 consoles available at retailers like Argos, John Lewis and the now defunct Tesco Direct for just £149.

"Graded consoles are basically second hand units that have been officially refurbished by Sony and therefore come with a full manufacturer warranty. At the time this was an incredible deal and there were enough of them going for stock to stick around. Those deals actually went live a day or two before Black Friday and then by midday on Black Friday 2015 itself they'd finally sold out.

"They were then beaten a year later on Black Friday 2016 when we saw two separate bundles go on sale at literally all of the big UK retailers. They were - brand new PS4 500GB with the LEGO Star Wars game and The Force Awakens on Blu-ray for £150. And alongside that you could also get a brand new PS4 500GB with FIFA 17 for £150. You could also get the 1TB version of the console with both of those bundles for an extra £19.

"Those deals were for the original PS4 unit - the Slim came out just a few months prior so these mega bundles were clearly a clearance initiative orchestrated by Sony. But I don't think we've ever seen the PS4 Slim go as low as £150 which is sort of fascinating - maybe Black Friday 2018 will see the return of the PS4 mega deal because prices this year haven't been spectacular."

The best PS4 deals right now

Cant wait for Black Friday? Here's a cherry-picked selection of the best PlayStation 4 deals currently on sale.

Black Friday PS4 Pro bundles

But when it comes to Black Friday and the PlayStation, it’s all about those bundles. And with the PS4 Pro now getting on in age, the time is right for some mega UHD money-saving packages.

We’d love to see a 4K-focussed PS4 Pro bundle that brings together a few of the console’s most impressive 4K, along with the console itself. We’re thinking Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War all packaged up together, ideally below the £300 mark. It’s unlikely, but it’s not impossible.

Games will of course be sold at discounted prices individually, too.

"The same retailer will often have the same game listed at different prices," says deals guru Brendan Griffiths.

"For the UK I have noticed that once games have been out for a while I often see some of the lowest prices on the Xbox One versions first, but the PS4 version will match it eventually. If you're trying to decide between a PS4 or Xbox One, we wouldn't let the price of games factor into it to be honest, the lineup of platform-exclusives is a much more important to consider."

And, while we’re at it with the games, let’s not forget Sony’s excellent PlayStation Plus subscription service, which gives you access to the console’s online multiplayer functionality as well as a bunch of free games each month. Play time is regularly discounted, but a bundle that brings some of that in to the mix too would be fantastic.

But don't forget – Sony isn't the only company with a horse in this race. If 4K gaming is a must for you, check out the latest Xbox One bundles .

Regardless, we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the best PS4 deals in the run-up to the crazy Black Friday sales season, making sure you’re making all the right savings in the run up to Christmas.

Today's best PS4 Pro deals

Need that 4K gaming action with a splash of Gran Turismo and a touch of Nathan Drake, and need it now? Check out the best PS4 Pro deals currently on offer:

Today's best Sony PlayStation 4 Pro deals ? 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle $399 Preorder $399.99 View Low Stock Star Wars Battlefront II bundle $409 View $464.94 View Show More Deals

Stay locked on TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Don't waste time scouring the net to find deals on Black Friday – we'll do that for you. With up-to-the-minute date on all the top retailers' discounting items for Black Friday and Cyber Monday we'll take the legwork out of finding the deals that'll save you the most cash.

For all the breaking deals info and money-saving tips you need, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any sweet Black Friday gaming bargains.

Get the best Black Friday deals before anyone else We'll let you know about all of the very best deals on the greatest tech products at the most popular retailers as they go live Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from TechRadar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.