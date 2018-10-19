Black Friday iPhone 8 deals 2018: the best prices this year

Last Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the iPhone 8 was the hot new thing, if you could look past the even hotter iPhone X. It was so hot, anyone looking to get one probably had their hopes up for some killer deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, anyone hoping was likely disappointed. This year, the odds of finding a good deal should be a lot more favorable.

Now that the iPhone 8 is a year old, and Apple has four different iPhone models that outrank it (iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max), it's not just getting a reduction in the retail price. This year, it should see some pretty serious deals as retailers and mobile carriers try to clear their stock of the older smartphone.

We'll keep this page updated with deals leading up to and through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, if you find yourself in need of a new phone and can't wait another month, we've got your covered.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 is the day after Thanksgiving. In other words, this year it will be on November 23. Cyber Monday will follow the week after on November 26.

While a lot of deals will fall on those dates, don't mistake them for the only time deals will be on. Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday have more or less turned into week-long affairs, and plenty of major discounts show up well before and well after the named sales days themselves. Don't be surprised if you see Black Friday deals cropping up all month in November.

Is the iPhone 8 still worth it?

The iPhone 8 might be outranked by four newer iPhones, but that doesn't make it a slouch. It has the same A11 Bionic chipset power the iPhone X, a capable camera, and retains a fingerprint scanner for anyone not digging facial unlocking. Plus, with Apple's great long-running software for legacy devices, the iPhone 8 operating system can update to iOS 12. If you don't need the best of the best, the iPhone 8 will still give you plenty, and scoring a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal will help you save plenty, too.

How can I get the best Black Friday iPhone 8 deals?

There will be two main options for you to buy a new iPhone 8 (or, you could go with used/refurbished iPhone 8 and save even more):

Unlocked iPhone 8 - If you want the freedom to choose your carrier, switch between carriers, and jet-set with your phone, then an unlocked iPhone 8 is your best bet. In most cases, you'll be looking at paying one lump sum, though some retailers (including Apple) offers installment plans. For Black Friday, we expect to see some discounts on unlocked iPhones, but they will be minor in comparison to the other type of deals.

iPhone 8 deals from carriers - mobile carriers offer the most enticing deals on smartphones because they get that money back through the cost of their services. If you are in a position to switch mobile carriers, activate a new line of service, or upgrade phones with your carrier, you can expect a good deal almost any day of the week. Expect to see big discounts on installment plans for the iPhone 8 or buy-one-get-one deals come Black Friday.

What should I expect to pay for iPhone 8 deals this Black Friday?

How much you'll save depends on the route you take. We expect you could save around $50 on an unlocked iPhone 8. It's not much, but at least there are no strings attached.

However, there are two other ways you can save. We expect some retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, or Apple to charge the current full retail on an iPhone 8, but they may offer gift cards. These may not bring the price down, but they can be helpful if you know you'll be needing to pick up a case or accessories for your new phone.

Carriers will likely have the biggest savings on the phones themselves. If you're getting two iPhones, you'll almost certainly be able to get one of them free. Since the iPhone 8 is a year old, we also wouldn't be surprised to see a promotion that offers the phone on an installment plan with some kind of deduction that brings the monthly cost to $0. But, you'll have to plan on sticking with the carrier for a couple years. Trading in and old phone can also help you cut the price down further.

It's just too bad we won't expect to see iPhone 8 discounts as hot as other Black Friday phone deals, like we'll probably see on Samsung's Galaxy S8 and even Galaxy S9.

Today's best iPhone 8 deals

If you can't wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to see all the iPhone 8 deals available, you don't have to. You can check out the link above or our custom price comparison below to see what offers are open now. Even if you don't pounce today, you can get a good idea of where the prices sit now so you can tell what a good deal is when Black Friday rolls around.