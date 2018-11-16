Amazon’s first official early Black Friday deals are here

Starting today through Black Friday, Amazon will be releasing thousands of new deals across every department. Amazon's "Seven Days of Black Friday Deals" will include huge savings on electronics, kitchen appliances, toys and more.
If you've been waiting for discounts to drop on Amazon devices, then you're in luck. You can save over $100 on device bundles, tablets, smart speakers and security cameras starting today.
One deal that will be sure to be popular this Black Friday is the Fire HD 10 Tablet. Amazon has listed the popular Fire Tablet for just $99.99. That's $50 off the original price and the lowest price we've seen on this device.
Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free
$149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
This top-rated tablet features a 1080p Full HD display and is 33% off starting today at Amazon.View Deal
We'll be updating new deals daily to make sure you don't miss out on any savings, but make sure to take advantage of all these stellar sales today.
Black Friday Amazon Device Deals: Live
Echo Dot 3-pack
$149.97 $69.97 at Amazon
Buy more, save more! Starting today save $80 when you buy three Echo Dot (3rd gen), smart speakers. That makes each speaker $23 each. View Deal
Echo Dot Kids Edition 3-pack
$210 $99.97 at Amazon
This smart speaker that was designed with kids in mind is on sale for $99.97 if you purchase a bundle of three. That comes out to $33 per device which is half of what they normally cost.View Deal
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
The 7-inch Fire Kids Edition Tablet is $30 off. That's the lowest price we've seen on this popular kids tablet.View Deal
All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
This kid-friendly 8-inch display tablet is on sale for $89.99. That's $40 off and only the second time we've seen this tablet at this low price.View Deal
Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System
$99.99 $66.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the top-rated Blink Home Security Camera System for $66.99. That's 33% off and the lowest price it's been all year.View Deal
Echo Spot 2-pack
$259.98 $159.98 at Amazon
Save $100 on a pair of Echo Spots today on Amazon. Usually, an Echo Spot will set you back $129.99, so this is a great deal if you planned on buying more than one. View Deal
Echo Show 2-Pack
$459.98 $339.98 at Amazon
Starting today, you'll be able to save $120 on a pair of 2nd-gen Echo Show smart speakers. This Black Friday discount drops the price to $133 per speaker.View Deal
Fire HD 10 tablet and Show Mode Dock
$204.98 $144.99
The Show Mode Dock that's included in this Black Friday bundle will transform your tablet to a full-screen Alexa enabled smart display. The tablet and Show Mode Dock are on sale for $144.99. That's $59 off the original price.View Deal