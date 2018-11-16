Amazon’s first official early Black Friday deals are here

Starting today through Black Friday, Amazon will be releasing thousands of new deals across every department. Amazon's "Seven Days of Black Friday Deals" will include huge savings on electronics, kitchen appliances, toys and more.



If you've been waiting for discounts to drop on Amazon devices, then you're in luck. You can save over $100 on device bundles, tablets, smart speakers and security cameras starting today.



One deal that will be sure to be popular this Black Friday is the Fire HD 10 Tablet. Amazon has listed the popular Fire Tablet for just $99.99. That's $50 off the original price and the lowest price we've seen on this device.

We'll be updating new deals daily to make sure you don't miss out on any savings, but make sure to take advantage of all these stellar sales today.

Black Friday Amazon Device Deals: Live

Echo Dot Kids Edition 3-pack $210 $99.97 at Amazon

This smart speaker that was designed with kids in mind is on sale for $99.97 if you purchase a bundle of three. That comes out to $33 per device which is half of what they normally cost.View Deal

Echo Spot 2-pack $259.98 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $100 on a pair of Echo Spots today on Amazon. Usually, an Echo Spot will set you back $129.99, so this is a great deal if you planned on buying more than one. View Deal

Echo Show 2-Pack $459.98 $339.98 at Amazon

Starting today, you'll be able to save $120 on a pair of 2nd-gen Echo Show smart speakers. This Black Friday discount drops the price to $133 per speaker.View Deal