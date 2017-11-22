Abt Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy S8, DJI Drones and Sonos price cut

Some of the best Black Friday electronics deals are already rolling in. Abt Electronics has cut TV prices big time, with a sale that's going to last a while still. But, that's just the start, as Abt has announced even more deals that are now live.

Whether you're looking for an Xbox One, cheap drone, surround sound system, 4KTV or a smartphone, the new Abt deal has a little something for everyone. It's also offering free shipping on many items, so you can get your Black Friday done a day early and from the comfort of your own home.

Read more: Creative Sound BlasterX H5 Tournament Edition

You can see all the details on this early Black Friday sale at Abt here, but we're going to highlight some of the best deals for you below.

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB unlocked - $599 ($150 off)

There's never a better time to get one of the best Android phones on the market than when it has a massive discount. On top of the discount, Abt will ship the Galaxy S8 for free.View Deal

Select Sonos speakers - up to $100 off

The Sonos Play: 1 isn't the only Sonos speaker on sale. Abt has a whole slew of Sonos audio devices on sale, with some savings as much as $100. View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV with HDR - $1,297 ($902 off)

Looking to get a new TV? This massive 65-inch Samsung TV has just about everything you could ask for in a new TV. It has smart functionality for easy streaming, a 4K screen for crisp images and HDR for brilliant colors and contrast. Considering it's normally $900 more expensive, now is the easiest time to buy. View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T6 with 32GB memory card - $449 ($300 off)

Anyone looking to get started in photography has a lot to gain from this deal. On top of the 18MP camera with an APS-C sensor, the bundle includes an 18-55mm zoom lens and a 75-300mm zoom lens along with a carrying case and free storage card. That's a lot of camera and optical glass for the price.View Deal

Considering these hot deals Abt has already offered ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, make sure to check back for more deals the appear in the coming days.