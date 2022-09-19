Best phones under Rs 50,000 in India 2022

The price bracket of Rs. 50,000 doesn’t move as fast as the mid-range of the affordable smartphone segment.

Here you’d ideally find two categories of phones in this price range - these are either the stripped-down or Lite variants of the flagship devices that look to offer you the same flagship experience but at a slightly lower price point.

These phones are mostly from top-tier brands like Samsung, Apple etc and include devices like the Galaxy S21 FE and iPhone 11 among others.

The second category is phones from brands that are primarily known for affordable phones but when they try to break these shackles and try to offer their best, that’s when you get phones like Realme GT2 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, iQoo 9T, etc.

Of course, we also have OnePlus, which comes somewhat in the middle ground between these two.

(Image credit: Future / Sachin George)

iQoo 9T Specifications Release date: August 2022 Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Resolution: 1080 x 2400 Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 8GB / 12GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB Rear camera: 50MP + 13MP + 12MP Front camera: 16MP Battery: 4,700 mAh OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Weight: 206 g Thickness: 8 mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Flagship performance at a budget + Great display + Fast charging speed + Well-controlled thermals Reasons to avoid - Bloatware in OS

iQoo 9T is iQoo’s latest flagship smartphone in India, and it comes with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, Snapdragon’s flagship SoC that offers the best performance on the Android side. That makes the iQoo 9T one of the most powerful smartphones available on the market currently.

It does not just offer the best performance; it is also feature-packed. iQoo 9T comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a Samsung E5 panel that supports up to 1500 nits of brightness.

The triple camera setup consists of a 50MP primary GN1 sensor with OIS support and a duo of 13MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto sensors. There is support for the 120W super fast charging we saw in the previous iQoo flagship, which charges up the 4700mAh battery in 20 minutes.

Today's best iQoo 9T deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

OnePlus 10T Specifications Display: 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM: 8/16GB Storage: 128/256GB Rear camera: 50+8+2MP Front camera: 16MP Battery: 4800mAh Charging: 150W OS: Android 12 Weight: 204g Thickness: 8.8mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Remarkable performance + Superfast charging + Good looking display Reasons to avoid - Battery life could be improved - No telephoto lens - Temperamental fingerprint scanner

OnePlus 10T is OnePlus’s latest smartphone in India, which takes the place of the OnePlus 10, which was never released. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, making it one of the best-performing smartphones in the market.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, with HDR 10+ certification. The camera of this smartphone does leave more to be desired, as the secondary cameras are underwhelming compared to its competition. The 50MP primary camera is aided by an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro, a setup you’d typically find in midrange smartphones.

There is support for 150W super fast charging, making it one of India's phones with the fastest fast charging speeds. It will refill the battery of 4800mAh in just under 20 minutes.

Today's best OnePlus 10T deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

In any case, since this is not the category where you need to compromise much in terms of features for the price, you get almost the best performance, a slew of high-end cameras, premium design and build apart from high refresh rate displays.

Unfortunately, this segment might not be as exciting as it was a couple of years ago as the pricing of the components has gone up. This shift can be attributed to a disrupted supply chain, shortage of high-end chips, depreciating rupee value and more.

The best smartphones under Rs 50,000 for July 2022 consist of phones from all the major brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Realme, iQoo and Motorola. Surprisingly, Vivo and Oppo are missing from this list - but things might change soon.

Also, the pricing of the phones in this segment will vary depending on the offers provided by the e-commerce platforms, hence there might be slight variance. Be sure to check out the card offers or other discounts before hitting the buy now button.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Realme GT 2 Pro The best flagship experience under Rs. 50,000 Specifications Display: 6.7" 2K Super AMOLED, 120Hz Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8GB/12GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP + 3MP Front camera: 32MP Battery: 5000mAh Charging: 65W SuperDart OS: Android 12 Weight: 196g Thickness: 8.2mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + Excellent 2K AMOLED display + Cameras + Realme UI Reasons to avoid - No IP rating - No wireless charging

Realme GT2 Pro is Realme’s most premium smartphone ever. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which makes it one of the most powerful devices you can get in the segment.

You get a flagship level 2K AMOLED display, that supports refresh rates from 1hz to 120Hz. You get a 50MP primary and secondary camera combo, and also there is a 40x 3MP microscope camera that can take some interesting shots of daily objects.

While we often associate Realme to offer more for the money, this phone misses out on wireless charging and IP rating, which could have made this phone a real flagship contender. But Realme GT2 Pro offers an almost true flagship experience at a not-so-flagship price.

Read our review of Realme GT 2 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Moto Edge 30 Pro Premium flagship specs under a budget Specifications Display: 6.7" FHD+ Super AMOLED, 144Hz Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128 GB Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Front camera: 60MP Battery: 4800mAh Charging: 68W Wired | 15W wireless OS: Android 12 Weight: 196g Thickness: 8.8mm Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + Excellent 120Hz display + Performance + Near stock Android Reasons to avoid - Cameras - Design - Limited storage options

The Moto Edge 30 Pro is a premium device at an affordable price point. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, this phone offers raw processing power for people who do not want to compromise on that front.

Sadly, Motorola has launched the phone in only one variant of 8/128GB, limiting the options for users.

Apart from that, the phone boasts some impressive numbers. The camera setup on the phone is a triple module setup with a couple of 50MP snappers. The selfie camera is a 60MP shooter.

Powering the phone is a 4,800 battery pack that comes with a 68W wired charging solution.

The phone is available at an effective price of Rs. 45,999 which makes the cheapest phone with the flagship Qualcomm SoC even cheaper.

Read our review of Moto Edge 30 Pro

(Image credit: TechRadar)

OnePlus 9 Pro Previous year's flagship from OnePlus Specifications Weight: 197g Dimensions: 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3216 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB/12GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Charging: 65W Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 50MP Front camera: 16MP specifications RAM 12GB RAM Storage Size 256GB Delivery Medium Download Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at OnePlus US & Canada (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + True-to-life camera + Excellent display + Good charging speeds Reasons to avoid - It can overheat easily - Average battery life

OnePlus's flagship phone from last year received a price cut after the OnePlus 10 Pro launch, bringing down its price to under 50,000.

OnePlus 9 Pro comes with the much-hyped Hasselblad partnership in camera. It offers better-balanced colour reproduction. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor, and the ultra-wide is a 50MP one.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and there is a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which supports HDR10+.

If you want a flagship phone in this price range, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers you pretty much everything you need. It has even got fast wireless charging and an IP rating.

Read our OnePlus 9 Pro review.

Today's best OnePlus 9 Pro deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,069 (opens in new tab) $699.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,069 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

(Image credit: Truls Steinung)

Xiaomi 11T Pro A mid-range take on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications Weight: 204g Dimensions: 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.67-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Front camera: 16MP Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + It charges incredibly quickly + It feels fluid and responsive Reasons to avoid - It can overheat easily - The back is a fingerprint magnet

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is both a mid-range take on the Mi 11 and the year-on successor to the Mi 10T Pro. It comes with an insanely fast-charging solution and you do not have to buy the 120W charger separately.

This is a great affordable premium handset with a powerful chipset, good-looking screen, useful camera array and intuitive fingerprint scanner. If you liked the look of the Mi 11 you'll find many of its features here like the 5MP telemacro lens or plentiful camera modes.

There were a few issues with the phone though - its fingerprint sensor, though quick to use, was a bit too high for some people to reach. The main problem we had was that it got hot really quickly, which reduced processing power.

Overall, though, this is a great Xiaomi phone, and if you need a new mid-range handset it's definitely worth checking out.

Read our full Xiaomi 11T Pro review

Today's best Xiaomi 11T Pro deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications Display: 6.4" FHD+, AMOLED, 120Hz Processor: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Charging: 25W Rear camera: 12+8+12MP Front camera: 32MP OS: Android 11 Weight: 177g Thickness: 7.9mm specifications RAM 8GB RAM Storage Size 128GB - 512GB Colour Black, Green, White Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Samsung (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fantastic, versatile camera + Premium build Reasons to avoid - No charger in the box

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE received a price cut recently that made the phone a compelling option at Rs. 50,000. It comes with the same Exynos 2100 as its elder siblings.

It also borrows the main camera sensor from Galaxy S21, a 12MP sensor, and it comes close to the camera performance of the Samsung Galaxy S21, at least with the main sensor.

The phone brings IP68 dust and water protection and wireless charging, unlike some other phones in this budget.

One thing to be noted with Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is that it comes close to the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S21, so why not buy that instead?

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review.