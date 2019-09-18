Best Apple Arcade games: every bundled iOS title you should be playing

Apple Arcade is landing on all sorts of iOS devices this week – and if you’re on the iOS 13 beta, you may have got access to Apple’s games subscription service already.

But regardless of whether you’re on Apple Arcade already, or just counting down the days until its official release date – September 19 – you’re likely reading this page to find out what the best Apple Arcade games are, and whether they’re worth signing up to the service.

For the surprisingly low price of $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99, you’re certainly getting bang for your buck, and our first foray into the iOS 13 beta version has shown us some top-tier Apple Arcade games. Here are the best Apple Arcade games you should download straight away.

Want to scout the competition? Read more about Google Play's Apple Arcade rival

Sayanora Wild Hearts

(Image credit: Simogo)

Possibly the poster child for Apple’s subscription service, Sayanora Wild Hearts is one of the most eye-catching and gorgeously designed titles available – and is officially described as a “dreamy arcade game about riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts.” Sold yet?

It's not quite as exclusive as we originally thought – with availability also on consoles – but it's still one of the most hyped games on the platform.

Rayman Mini

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The shrunk-down version of the iconic platforming hero joins Apple Arcade with a Mario Run-style side-scroller, where you try to complete levels as fast as possible – much in the vein of the time trials of Rayman Legends or Origins. Platforming won’t be quite as in-depth as more fleshed-out Rayman games, but for a quick fix on the go, it’s more than enough.

Overland

(Image credit: Finji)

An isometric turn-based strategy game set in a post-apocalyptic America, Overland sees you try to cross from the East to West Coast in a bid for survival. Cue scavenging for petrol, aiding other lost travellers, and escaping giant burrowing insects. You know, a normal road trip.

Catquest 2

(Image credit: The Gentlebros)

A pawesome adventure RPG that sees you casting spells and battling monsters in order to save catkind, with an expansive open-world setting you can truly swing a cat in. This is the sequel to the 2017 original Catquest – and yes, there are a lot of cat puns.

Jenny LeClue – Detectivu

(Image credit: Mografi)

Jenny LeClue is a young detective out to prove her mother’s innocence after an accusation of murder. With branching dialogue options and “choosiness” in how the story unfolds, there’s plenty mystery here to unpack, with a uniquely illustrated aesthetic too.

Exit the Gungeon

(Image credit: Dodge Roll Games)

Remember Enter the Gungeon? The indie roguelike dungeon (gungeon?) crawler now has a spin-off that sees your band of adventurers seeking to get up above ground like normal people. The problem is, the elevator has as many evil creatures and traps as the dungeon itself. A vertical action platformer packed with pixel beasties, this Apple Arcade exclusive should be one of your first games on the service.

Agent Intercept

(Image credit: PikPok)

A suave twist on the racecar / speedboat genre of games, Agent Intercept places you in the driver’s seat as a globetrotting superspy, and tasks you with chasing down targets in a number of high-octane vehicles.

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas

(Image credit: Cornfox & Bros)

Call it a Zelda clone all you like – and it’s very hard not to – but Oceanhorn’s seafaring and monster-battling fantasy adventure is well worth a look on Apple Arcade. Until you can play Wind Maker on mobile, what else are you going to do?