The new Beats Solo 4 headphones are already 25% off at Amazon

The latest Beats Solo headphones just got their first price cut and you can now get the Beats Solo 4 at Amazon for $149.95 (was $199.95).

The Beats Solo 4 only launched last month, so a generous discount this early is a big surprise. In fact, this 25% saving makes them even cheaper than most listings of the older Solo 3 right now.

Even though there aren't many drastic differences when it comes to the build, it's worth upgrading to the new Beats Solo 4, given they've gained USB-C connectivity for lossless audio plus Spatial Audio support for an improved listening experience. The passive noise isolation, battery life, and connectivity options also stood out in our Beats Solo 4 review.

Today's best Beats Solo 4 deal

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Amazon

The Beats Solo 4 is the latest iteration of the manufacturer's on-ear headphones and they're already down to a record-low price. This model supports lossless audio that you can listen to via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable, and Spatial Audio that uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging. Not bad overall for the mid-range price point.

The Beats Solo 4 has more audio support than ever before with head tracking that adapts sound to your movements. The headphones sport a stylish, colorful design with a flexible headband and plush, adjustable ear cups for maximum comfort and stability.

Battery life is up to 50 hours between charges, while the "fast fuel" charging option can regenerate five hours of playback after only 10 minutes. You can enjoy lossless audio with a USB-C cable or 3.5mm audio cable.

Beats has released many headsets and earbuds over the past few years. To just name a few, TechRadar positively reviewed the Beats Solo 3 noise-canceling headphones, Beats Powerbeats Pro workout headphones, and Beats Studio Buds. We also have a list of the best Beats headphones should you wish to compare all of these options.