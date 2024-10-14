Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones drop to just $329 - the lowest price ever

What's not to love about the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones? They're stylish, noise cancelling, and some of the most premium options around. Some might not like the price but don't let that put you off. You can now bag the Bose QuietComfort Ultra at Amazon for $329 (was $429). This is the lowest price we've ever seen them.

As some of the best wireless headphones around, you'll be hard pushed to get anything better. They're "Fun, comfortable, smart, portable, and phenomenal-sounding… so close to perfect". Read more about that in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon

A $100 discount is the biggest we've ever seen on these incredible headphones. I wouldn't hang around because this deal won't last long. With incredible sound quality, crisp spatial audio, and unrivalled active noise cancellation, you're guaranteed an incredible listening experience.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are at the top of most categories you place them in, including the best headphones and the best noise-cancelling headphones. Just thrown them on and everything else around you moves into the background. The experience is truly amazing.

24 hours of battery usage is enough to keep you going for a few days in between charges. Phenomenal sound quality and a super-comfy build also help to elevate the experience of listening to music, watching videos, or making calls.

Head over to our headphone deals page for other options. If you'd prefer in-ears, then we've got some great AirPods deals that might interest you.