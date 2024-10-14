Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones drop to just $329 - the lowest price ever
Get $100 off these exceptional premium headphones
What's not to love about the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones? They're stylish, noise cancelling, and some of the most premium options around. Some might not like the price but don't let that put you off. You can now bag the Bose QuietComfort Ultra at Amazon for $329 (was $429). This is the lowest price we've ever seen them.
As some of the best wireless headphones around, you'll be hard pushed to get anything better. They're "Fun, comfortable, smart, portable, and phenomenal-sounding… so close to perfect". Read more about that in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review.
Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones deal
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon
A $100 discount is the biggest we've ever seen on these incredible headphones. I wouldn't hang around because this deal won't last long. With incredible sound quality, crisp spatial audio, and unrivalled active noise cancellation, you're guaranteed an incredible listening experience.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are at the top of most categories you place them in, including the best headphones and the best noise-cancelling headphones. Just thrown them on and everything else around you moves into the background. The experience is truly amazing.
24 hours of battery usage is enough to keep you going for a few days in between charges. Phenomenal sound quality and a super-comfy build also help to elevate the experience of listening to music, watching videos, or making calls.
Head over to our headphone deals page for other options. If you'd prefer in-ears, then we've got some great AirPods deals that might interest you.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.