These cheap 3-way bookshelf speakers look tempting for vinyl, streaming or even your TV

If you're looking for powerful bookshelf speakers but don't want to spend a ton of money, Majority's new D100 Bluetooth speakers could be just the thing. The UK audio brand specialises in affordable audio kit, and as we've come to expect from it, these new speakers offer a pretty big spec for a pretty low price – including a triple-driver array.

I like the retro looks here, which hark back to the wooden speakers of the 1970s, but what's inside is considerably more modern. There's Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC and optical connections, as well as aux and phono connectors – and there's a remote control for volume and input selection. Few of the best stereo speakers offer this many options, and definitely not for this kind of price.

The HDMI connection means these can be an alternative to the best soundbars, while being active speakers means you can connect one of the best turntables directly, as long as it has a phono stage built in.

Majority D100 speakers: specifications and pricing

The speakers deliver 100W from their three-driver setup, and as you can see from the image they're ported for extra bass. The speaker cones are metal and the cabinets are solid wood. They're pretty solid and come it at a combined 6.8kg so you might want to check that your bookshelves are sturdy enough to carry the weight.

According to Majority these speakers "sound twice the price", and that price is £119, which is considerably lower than our current bookshelf favourites, the Q Acoustics M20 HD Wireless speakers; they're a higher spec with aptX HD and a subwoofer out but they're currently £319, almost three times the price. That said, Black Friday is imminent so there may be some deals around later this month.

The new Majority D100 speakers are available now in the UK and you can find out more at the Majority website. Majority says there's no word on a US release yet.