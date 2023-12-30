Boom! My favorite Marshall wireless speaker just hit a record-low price

Here at TechRadar, we’re not afraid to disagree with our colleagues. In our review of the Marshall Middleton wireless speaker, we marked the product down for being a “jack of all trades, master of none” – but for me, that’s what makes the Middleton so great.
This Bluetooth behemoth isn’t as cheap as, say, the Sonos Roam, nor does it offer the ultra-premium audio performance of the Orange Box, but it does everything – and I mean everything – well enough to warrant a seat at the best Bluetooth speaker table.
Styled as a miniature amplifier, the Marshall Middleton is all about that bass. Two 15W 3-inch woofers, two 10W 3/5th-inch tweeters and two massive radiators deliver lower-pitched tones than the smaller Marshall Emberton 2, and the Middleton offers useful treble adjustment, where the latter speaker doesn’t. Battery life clocks in at a more-than-solid 20 hours, and the Middleton is dust and water resistant, too.
Best of all, though, the Marshall Middleton has never been cheaper. Right now, you can pick up the Middleton for $260.99 (down from $299.99) at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this particular speaker. Looking for something smaller? Don’t worry – the entire wireless Marshall range is currently on sale at Amazon.
Today's best Marshall Middleton deal
Marshall Middleton wireless speaker: was
$299.99 now $260.99 at Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wireless audio game in 2024, look no further than the Marshall Middleton Bluetooth speaker, which is now on sale for a record-low price at Amazon. Equally at home in the festival mud or on your kitchen table top, the Middleton delivers room-filling sound thanks to its two 15W 3-inch woofers, two 10W 3/5th-inch tweeters and two massive radiators.
