Don't delay! Grab the AirPods Pro 2 for a brilliant after-Christmas price
And score the AirPods 2 for less as well, thanks to the after-Christmas sales
With Christmas Day over comes the chance to score some great after-Christmas sales. And one of the most appealing deals I've seen so far is the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C on sale for $199 at Amazon. That's a great saving of $50 on some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy.
Impressive active noise cancellation, great mics for making calls on the move, an attractive design and a compact charging case now with USB-C connectivity, make the AirPods Pro 2 very compelling: just check out our AirPods Pro 2 review if you need further convincing.
If you don't fancy paying nearly $200 for some earbuds and are an iPhone user, then you can get the second-generation AirPods for $99 at Walmart. That's a neat saving of $30 on a great pair of wireless earbuds. Sure, they lack noise cancellation, but the AirPods 2 come with Apple's H1 chip to deliver impressive sound and faster pairing with compatible devices, as well as voice control via Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free.
I suggest you don't sleep on these deals, as discounted AirPods tend to sell out rather quickly, especially the the second-generation AirPods Pro. But if you're not sure AirPods are right for you, check out our roundup of the best headphone deals you can get today.
Not in the US? Scroll down for AirPods Pro 2 deals in your area.
Today's best AirPods deals
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was
$249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has brought the earbuds back down to a low price of $199.99. The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy and feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was
$159 now $99.99 at Walmart
Walmart has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, this price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.
Shop more bargains in our after-Christmas sales roundup.
