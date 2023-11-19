Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones drop to AU$548 low for Black Friday

We expected big discounts on big ticket items for Black Friday and Amazon has delivered with this AU$101 discount on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, bringing them down to the lowest price in Australia we've been able to find. They only launched a couple of months ago in September and, while we’ve yet to finish our in-depth review, our managing editor for all things audio, Matt Bolton, has said he’s “in love with them.”

The QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the much-anticipated sequel to the excellent Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, that were sitting at four years old. And it seems the wait has been worth it, as they deliver energy, precision and above all, fun. It also helps that their noise-cancellation capabilities are seemingly still class-leading.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones | AU$649.95 AU$548.25 (save AU$101.70) Serving up a sound packed with energy, dynamism and precision, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones shape up to a worthy successor to the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The active noise cancellation has somehow managed to improve even further, making these the ideal pair for anyone wanting to remove themselves from the outside world. The discount here is on both the black and white models.

The headline feature in this latest pair is Immersive Audio, which can take any song and give it greater depth. It’s similar to Apple’s Spatial Audio or Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, but Bose Immersive Audio doesn’t discriminate by music source or whether the song has been mixed in Dolby Atmos. It doesn’t always work well, we must admit, but on the whole, it’s an impressive feature.

We don’t know if the price here will drop even further on Black Friday itself, so if this one looks good to you, it could be worth snapping up.