Grab this exceptional Bluetooth speaker deal in time for back-to-school season

The summer holidays may be in full swing, but I've already spotted a bunch of brilliant back-to-school tech deals, guaranteed to make the academic year ahead that bit sweeter. For example, there's currently an unmissable deal on the JBL Clip 5, which is just £49 at Amazon (was £59.99) – that's a substantial 17% off one of 2024's top Bluetooth speakers.

This small yet booming Bluetooth speaker is discounted across all of its color variants, with a price of £49 in Blue, Camo, Purple and White and £49.99 in Black, Pink and Red. All of these have their own charm, but the Pink and Purple models really pop and are sure to add a touch of flare to your listening experiences.

Whether you're returning to school or going on a hike, the Clip 5 is ultra-convenient, with its carabiner-like design making it easy to attach to a backpack. Not only that, but it has an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, meaning it can survive being underwater for 30 minutes – pretty hardcore stuff! It's not just a practical lil' speaker though – the JBL Clip 5 sounds fantastic, so don't wait around, grab it now while it's still at this incredible price point!

Today's best JBL Clip 5 deal

JBL Clip 5: was £59.99 now £49 at Amazon

Considering this speaker came out mere months ago, a sale of any kind is a huge treat. At up to 18% less than its usual price, the JBL Clip 5 is a steal. Great volume, impressive bass, beautiful sonic details...you really get the full package with this Bluetooth speaker. So why not save yourself some cash and grab one of 2024's tech gems today?

In our JBL Clip 5 review, we loved the Bluetooth speaker's neat feature-set, outdoorsy vibe and already awesome price. I listened to the JBL Clip 5 myself when testing out its Auracast feature, which allows you to pair it to a number of other JBL Bluetooth speakers. This works super well and is ideal for blasting bold audio during outdoor events or parties.

It will be of no shock, then, that the JBL Clip 5 earned an excellent four and a half stars in our review, putting it in contention with some of the best Bluetooth speakers around. If you'd like to view some excellent alternatives, this guide will take you through the best options available right now, from top-tier budget picks through to hi-res premium models.

If you want to view more unmissable back-to-school deals, why not take a peek at our roundup of the best offers out there? Otherwise, you can view a range of other deals on this model or compare prices in your region below.