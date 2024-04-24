JLab's latest cheap noise-cancelling earbuds get a UK price, and this is a lot of features for not a lot of money

We've reviewed multiple versions of JLab's headphones and earbuds and found them to deliver impressive performance for equally impressive prices, so the news of a new pair of cheap ANC earbuds at CES 2024 was intriguing – but we didn't have a UK price or release date yet. Now we know that the JLab JBuds ANC 3 come in at just £59.99 (to match their $59 tag, which is about AU$90).

Among the most impressive stats these feature-packed buds offer is the battery life, which is now 42 hours (nine just in the buds) – although of course that'll drop if you keep the ANC on, reducing the total playback time to a still-decent 34 hours using ANC.

Speaking of noise cancelling, the Smart ANC here has three modes: on, off and an awareness mode that is transparent enough to help you hear nearby hazards or any other sounds you don't want to miss.

(Image credit: JLab)

JLab JBuds ANC 3: key features and specifications

JLab really wants you to know that these are very small and very light: their case is just 2.45 inches long by an inch wide and 1.64 inches tall, and it weighs just 40g with the earbuds inside.

Other key features include Bluetooth multipoint, Google Fast Pair, customisable touch controls, IP55 water resistance and a new low latency "movie mode" that helps ensure that what you hear is synchronised with what you see on your TV, an issue that's particularly noticeable if it happens to speech when you can see the lips move before you hear what they're saying.

In addition to different ANC modes you can also adjust your earbuds' sound via the in-app EQ or by using the three EQ presets. And if you're buying for younger users, or just don't want to succumb to the temptations of too-loud music, there's a safe hearing mode that limits the maximum volume output to the limits recommended by the WHO. That's the World Health Organisation, not the famously tinnitus-suffering rock legends.

60 quid isn't a lot of money for ANC earbuds, so it's wise not to expect audiophile-grade sound quality. But JLabs' products are regular visitors to our best budget earbuds guides thanks to their ability to sonically punch above their price tag, and there's no reason to assume these new ones will be any less impressive.

You can have your earbuds in any colour you like provided it's black, and the new JBuds ANC 3 are available now online.