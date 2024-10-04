Anker’s new earbuds have a MacBook-like ‘touch bar’ on the case to tweak controls – and some serious sound design

The new Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro earbuds are here to take on the AirPods Pro 2 – and they have a very Apple-esque feature that the AirPods lack: a touch bar. Where Apple limited its touch bar to laptops and has since stopped using it, Anker's version is on its earbuds' charging case and hopefully has more staying power.

Anker isn't the first firm to put a screen in its earbud charging case – as we've written previously, JBL has converted us from cynics to enthusiastic charge-case screen supporters on the JBL Live Beam 3 – but its approach is nice and elegant: the screen itself isn't a touchscreen (it's actually inside the case but visible on the outside) but it's designed to work in conjunction with a slim touch-sensitive bar on the front of the case.

The screen is fun, but of course, the best earbuds are about more than fancy features. And the specs here look impressive.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Pro 4: key features and pricing

The Liberty 4 Pro earbuds have active noise cancellation courtesy of six microphones and a barometric pressure sensor to capture and isolate audio. The algorithm for the ANC is the third generation of Anker's audio tech and promises to adapt to your audio environment three times per second. Switching between noise cancellation and transparency can be done on the case's touch bar.

There's Bluetooth 5.3 with Fast Pair, support for the higher-quality LDAC codec, and the buds also offer multi-mode spatial audio.

Playtime is up from the previous version to 10 hours / 40 hours with ANC off; with ANC on the buds still deliver 7.5 hours solo and 30 via the charging case, which is very competitive against the best noise cancelling earbuds.

As before, the bulk of the configuration is handled in the Soundcore app, which offers a new version of HearID to tailor the sound to your ears and an 8-band customizable EQ with multiple presets.

In our Anker Liberty 3 Pro review, we liked the battery life and the ANC but weren't so keen on the fit or the touch controls; the new case should address the latter and hopefully the fit has been improved too.

The new Liberty 4 Pro comes in Glossy Light Blue, Glossy Black and White and will be available starting today on Amazon.com, Soundcore.com, and from select retailers for $129.99 in the US and £129.99 in the UK. Additional availability throughout Europe will be announced at a later date, and we don't have confirmation of an Australian launch at this time.