NordVPN security bundles - everything you need to know

As digital threats become increasingly sophisticated, the VPN industry is reacting by developing new tools to extend its reach.

In this spirit, one of the best VPN services around, NordVPN, is now offering its users three different all-round security bundles (opens in new tab) - all available in a 2-year, 1-year, and 1-month plan.

The Standard package comes with its NordVPN service only, at the usual monthly fee of $3.29 on a 2-year plan. For less than $1 more, you can opt for its Plus plan and also get its very own Password Manager software NordPass. But, if you raise your budget up till $5.29, even your files will be protected thanks to 1TB of its NordLocker cloud storage included in its Complete bundle.

Still not sure what security package suits you best? Below we explain everything you need to know about NordVPN different tools and how to get the most out of your single subscription.

Now that you know what the different security packages include in their offer, you might want to know a little more about the services themselves. Let's take a look at each feature in more detail.

1. NordVPN

Probably the biggest name across the VPN industry, NordVPN is famous for reliable performance thanks to more than 5,500 servers across 80+ locations, great speeds, top-notch security features and extra privacy perks like its Double VPN encryption.

It's a great streaming VPN, too. We managed to unlock all the major streaming platforms of the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu and Amazon Prime last time we checked. Plus, its SmartPlay technology is a clear sign of its commitment to bypass geo-restrictions.

What's more, its own Threat Protection tool is included at no added cost. Although not quite an antivirus, it will shield your devices from malware by blocking access to malicious websites and checking the files you download. It also stops web trackers before they can intrude your browsing activity, while hindering those intrusive and malicious ads from loading on the page you visit.

2. NordPass

This easy-to-use password manager will help you manage your passwords with ease - whether this is on your computer, tablet, smartphone or any other web page.

NordPass can help you strengthen your data protection with its password generator option. This will choose the strongest possibilities, without the need to think about it for yourself.

Not just passwords, though. You can even save secure notes, credit card details, personal information and whatever other bits of data you feel the need to store safely.

3. NordLocker

For ultimate protection, NordLocker cloud storage is another intuitive software to store all your sensitive files in one secure place. As mentioned before, with the Complete bundle it will come with an impressive 1TB of storage space.

From small size JPEGs to high-resolution HD videos, NordLocker is compatible with all types of formats. Simply drag your documents onto the interface to back up, sync, and protect them from snoopers, data loss, or malware.

Although it is primarily a cloud storage platform, local storage of encrypted files is also possible. This might come to use for some businesses or individuals that need extra privacy measures, like journalists or activists.