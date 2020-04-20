Google Website Builder review

It’s advertised as being simple and easy to use, but it’s too bare bones for most businesses’ needs.

This isn’t the first time Google is offering us a free website builder service - after all Blogger is still around and powers many websites out there, but this website builder is actually aimed at businesses, helping them manage their online presence and do business virtually.

The attractive yet simple landing page for Google Website Builder explains that any site created with this service is optimised and mobile-friendly from the start. It will be hosted at [yourbusinessname].business.site (with an option to link it to a custom domain name should you wish to).

Your business will automatically take advantage of Google’s other services, such as Search and Maps, and be ready in next to no time.

So let’s take a look and see if what you get is worth the hype.

Start by naming your business and automatically creating a [yourbusiness].business.site URL (Image credit: Google)

Getting started

As you sign in, you’re asked to locate your business - which might be already listed in Google’s vast repository of knowledge. If it isn’t, just click on ‘Create a business with this name’.

You then have to agree to the Terms of Service and Google’s Privacy Policy. As you’d expect, you can’t opt out of this.

You can customise this later in the creation process, even add multiple categories (Image credit: Google)

Google then walks you through the basic setup - you choose your business category (which you can add to or alter later), select whether or not you want your business location to be seen on Google Maps, specify which area of the world your business caters for, provide your phone number and, since you want to use the website builder service, select ‘Get a free website based on your info’.

You’ll be asked to verify your address, but if you’re only checking the service out, you can skip that part until later.

And that’s it, you’re now in, and can work on your website.

Let’s get ready to put our business online! (Image credit: Google)

Editor

The main part of the interface deals with matters you have to sort out, like adding your opening hours, a description of your business, that sort of thing, and also has a link to create a new post, turn on messaging, so your customers can contact you, and a button allowing you to claim your free advertising credit (worth £80 at the time of writing).

On the left, you have a sidebar, where you can access other parts of your site like, Home, Posts, Info, Insights, Reviews, Messaging, Photos, Products, Services, Website and Users (some parts of the interface won’t be accessible until you have your address verified, such as Insights, Reviews and Messaging).

‘Website’ will be the most interesting for now, since this is where you get to design the look of your site.

Google’s already created a page based on the information it has from you, and even populated it with some generic images.

You have one of 10 vaguely different themes to choose from (Image credit: Google)

You have a choice of ten themes, which are essentially a selection of two complementary colours with a unique font for each. There doesn’t appear to be a way to customise this further.

The generic images can be replaced, but these have to be your own images. Unlike so many other website builders, there are no links to a royalty free image library.

Adding a photo is easy, but you actually have no editing abilities, not even cropping. Click on ‘Edit Header Photo’ and you’re sent back to the upload section.

This lack of customisation can be felt throughout the service. It’s designed to put your business online quickly and efficiently. By definition, this curtails the more creative website designer, but can be a boon for those who just want to put the information online and get on with their business.

Think of posts as little post-it notes: little messages to promote your business, not blog posts (Image credit: Google)

Blogging or promotion?

In a way, this is exemplified by the Post section. If you’re used to other website builders you’d be forgiven for thinking that this would lead you to a blogging tool, but the first time you click on it, Google offers you an suggestion: use a post to feature a special offer, and it gives you three fields to put in details of said offer, when the promotion will start and end, and a coupon to redeem.

Of course you’re not limited to that. You can add a ‘What’s New’ post instead, or announce an ‘Event’, or even feature a ‘Product’.

This isn’t blogging - it’s a promotional tool to highlight parts of your business to your client base.

You have the ability to add up to ten photos per posts, and write a few words.

You have absolutely no formatting options when you write. Forget about bolding or italicising words, and don’t even think about embedding a URL.

You can however add a button at the end of your post with pre-determined text such as ‘Book’, ‘Order Online’, ‘Buy’, ‘Learn More’ and ‘Sign Up’, but it’s then up to you to locate the relevant URL and add it to your button. There is no convenient pull down menu which would link you to other pages on your site.

Add products to your store, one at a time, with no apparent way to get customers to pay for them (Image credit: Google)

Products and services

Since this service is all about promoting your business and selling your wares, let’s explore the e-commerce side of things.

From the looks of it, you can only add products one at a time. There is no way to differentiate between virtual and physical products, no apparent way to identify how much of each item you have in stock, or to provide a downloadable link should your product be digital.

You can break your catalog into categories, and on the plus side, you can crop the product’s image.

But what about services?

You can subdivide your business category into multiple services, and charge differently for each (Image credit: Google)

You can add as many as you offer, and include custom pricing and description for each. There is no place to add a photo, but then again you don’t really need a photo for a service which can be described perfectly by its title.

If your business encompasses more than a single category, you also have the option to add as many as you need.

But the main problem is once you’ve set up products and services, how to you get customers to pay for them?

The help forum seems to be full of people at a loss to understand how the service works (Image credit: Google)

Support

Puzzled by this, we went off to explore the Support pages. These offer links to many similar questions you might be having. We looked at “order online” and saw a myriad of people as confused as we were.

We sent an email looking for help. We await a response… (Image credit: Google)

Seeing how lost so many are by this apparent total lack of managing payment or even just link to an existing Paypal account, for instance, we thought we’d go straight to the source and emailed the Support team. However, at the time of submitting this review, we haven’t yet heard back from them.

Final verdict

We were expecting more from Google. There are plenty of website builders out there who provide affordable services, with a good blogging tool, and a competent integrated online store. Yes you often have to pay for them, but surely, this particular free service might be the epitome of “you get what you pay for”.

It is our opinion that although it has promising aspects, this service isn’t ready for prime time.