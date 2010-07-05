Samsung UE55C9000 review

Samsung's 9 Series screens represent the pinnacle of its TV range. Designed with money-no-object flair, the models – available in 40, 46 and 55-inch sizes – combine the very latest in LED backlighting techniques and picture processing modes with 3D capability.

They are, in every sense of the word, 'statement' products.

These models currently have no equal when it comes to design and build quality. Finished in gleaming aluminium, the Samsung UE55C9000 reviewed here is just 33.9mm deep. At first glance the screen appears to be an optical illusion. In reality, it's an astounding piece of consumer electronics engineering.

The back-panel is sheet metal with no overt air vents. There's a consequence to the slimness, though. The back panel rim is too slim to support AV inputs, so they are relegated to the rear of the stand. This in itself is pretty thin, so the set is supplied with a selection of adaptors, which come with pinch-locks to secure them in place.

There's scant space between some of the ports. Once you've added the Scart and LAN adaptors it is very difficult to remove them, as there's barely room to squeeze the locking lugs to allow you to pull them free. Having an adaptor for an Ethernet cable also seems odd, as the rim does appear to be deep enough to support a native connection.

The four HDMI leads can be connected directly. To the side are USB ports to accommodate the supplied Wi-Fi dongle. This can be used to take the set online and/or to connect to the set's touchscreen remote.

It's worth noting that the set ships with a low-profile WMN1000B wall mount. This enables you to hang the screen like a painting (the set weighs 20.4Kg).