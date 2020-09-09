Trending

Xbox Series X price and release date finally confirmed

By

And our predictions weren't far off

Xbox Series X release date
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has finally revealed the Xbox Series X price, release date and when pre-orders will go live - and our predictions weren't far off.

The Xbox Series X will release on November 10 for $499 / £449 (roughly AU$690), with pre-orders opening on September 22. Those who wish to purchase the new Xbox through Microsoft's Xbox All Access programme can do so for $34.99 /£20.99 per month over 24 months. Australian pricing is still to be confirmed.

The long-awaited information was revealed by Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, on the official Xbox Series X website and comes just a day after the reveal of the Xbox Series S price and release date – also November 10.

As predicted

We already expected the Xbox Series X to launch in the first or second week of November, and for around $499, so Microsoft's reveal hasn't come as a huge shocker. 

However, now that Sony and Microsoft's game of chicken over price is finally over, the ball is now in Sony's court to reveal the PS5 price – likely in the coming weeks.

See more Gaming news