WIN! A Samsung Galaxy S2

After managing to successfully hold onto the top spot in TechRadar's 20 best mobile phones in the world ranking, we've teamed up with Samsung to offer one lucky reader the chance to bag their very own Samsung Galaxy S2.

The top-end features on Samsung's flagship handset are almost too many to mention, packing in a Super AMOLED Plus 4.3-inch screen, a blisteringly fast 1.2GHz dual core processor (with 1GB of RAM to manage all that power) and is one of the slimmest phones on the market, at just 8.5mm thick.

But it's not just the hardware that's impressed us, it's the range of features on board too. From fantastic movie and music players to hubs to download books, see all your social networks in one place and get the latest music, Samsung has packed the Galaxy S2 to the hilt with stuff to keep you occupied on the go.

It's also one of the best cameraphones on the market too, with an 8MP camera capable of recording 1080p footage at a super smooth 30fps, so no matter what comedy moment happens in front of you, you'll always have a dedicated snapper in your pocket.

If you're a home cinema buff, then you'll love the way Samsung has filled the phone with wireless networking technology. Thanks to AllShare, you can pump content directly to your networked TV, download media wirelessly from your PC or stream content on the fly at the touch of a button.

Essentially the Samsung Galaxy S2 is a phone we're excited to whip out in a pub and show off to our friends – it's the ultimate media mobile, the next generation in web browsing thanks to slick Flash integration, a very good replacement for a pocket camcorder and, goshdarnit, it makes calls pretty well too.

For more information on the Samsung Galaxy S2, check out the dedicated home page from Samsung - with a full list of all the top end features.

This competition is now closed. The winner is G Spaughton.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.