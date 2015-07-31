Week In Tech: Windows 10, new phones and new prices

It's been a busy week for Microsoft, with Windows 10 officially launching on Wednesday. Phones have also had a release week frenzy with loads of new models launched. On top of that, after the success of Amazon Prime Day, former Top Gear presenters, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have found a new home with the retail giant's video service.

Windows 10 launched mid-week

Featuring a live-style desktop, Xbox integration and a new interactive browser called Edge, it had users clamouring for their update buttons as well as extra HD space with a 1GB patch already.

Lasers

Turns out it wasn't just Japan who's got the biggest or best laser. The UK got in on the action by taking them to the micro-level and making lasers out of human skin cells. Gross and cool at the same time.

Super chip off the old block

Intel merged with chip manufacturer Micron and can now be considered a technology super-firm. It makes their 25-year partnership official, as they've collaborated on many technology innovations.

Samsung slashed

Samsung slashed the price of the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge – much to the annoyance of people who'd just bought them.

Plus phones to play with

Motorola Moto G X and OnePlus 2 release new phones this week. The OnePlus 2 invite-only phone was announced on Wednesday alongside the Motorola Moto G, Moto X Play and Moto X Style. We've got hands-on reviews of all of them.

In Tech-ter-tainment news

Ex-Top Gear presenters Clarkson, Hammond and May announced that they're parking their new show in the Amazon Prime Video garage. Fans of the trio satisfied are satisfied the band won't be breaking up, and the move will give them more freedom from broadcasting watchdogs – but will people tune in?