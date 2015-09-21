Snoop Dogg launches a lifestyle site for pot lovers

Rapper Snoop Dog has launched a new lifestyle website, MerryJane.com, which he says is going to become the online encyclopedia of everything related to cannabis use.

"There are so many people in the closet, and we are giving them an opportunity to come out of the closet and just admit they like to smoke," the rapper said.

"I'm a smoker, my name is Snoop Dogg, and I'm a stoner."

Speaking at the TechCrunch Disrupt SF event, Snoop Dogg and Merry Jane co-founder Ted Chung explained that the site will include a database of curated dispensaries and the various strains of cannabis, which users will be able to search.

The website will also focus on news associated with the business and politics of the cannabis industry, including developments in legislations and policies.

"I wanted to create a platform that will take this [pro-marijuana] movement further by creating a destination where people could find fresh content," Snoop said.

A whole pot platform

Merry Jane will also host its own videos via its YouTube channel, such as cooking shows, celebrity interviews (including Seth Rogen and Miley Cyrus) and a show that focuses on a person's first time smoking weed, called Deflowered.

It's a pretty massive undertaking, but Chung says the demand for such a site is already there.

The website has launched today, but it's currently only open to beta testers, with full public access to follow in the coming weeks.

According to a tweet posted by Snoop Dogg, 420 people will be granted a sneak peek daily if they sign up for early access at the website.