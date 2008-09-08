Sony trumps Nokia as Asia's fave brand

Sony has usurped Nokia as Asia's favourite brand according to a survey of Asian shoppers.

However, it's the parent consumer electronics firm that the Asians were clamouring for, not the ailing Sony-Ericsson mobile brand, with rumours of a split gaining pace at the moment.

Conducted by market research group, TNS, the results also show a survey dominated by consumer electronics firms.

Top dogs

Sony took top spot in the survey, ahead of brands such as Canon and Nike. TNS curried the opinion of around 3,600 people in 10 different territories, including Australia.

Coca-Cola and Google predictably came top in their respective categories, with strong showings from Apple and Hewlett-Packard, representing the emergence of consumer tech in an evolving Asian market, in particular China.

TechRadar wasn't mentioned in the list for some reason, but it's obviously just a matter of time before Sony starts looking over its shoulder...