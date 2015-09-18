Galaxy S6 Edge and Apple Watch are champions of the T3 Awards 2015

Yes, it's that time of the year again, when the T3 Awards pull together every bit of technology that's been talked about over the past 12 months and decides which gadgets, cars and consoles deserve to be crowned champion.

As ever, determining the winners was no easy task – especially when it came to two of the biggest categories. Apple walked away with Gadget of the Year and Wearable Technology of the Year for the Apple Watch, which saw the company adding its first major product category since the iPad.

Rob Carney, Editor of T3, said: "Once again Apple has produced a product that has galvanised a market. In a year of outstanding new products, this stood out to all of the judges and voting public as the outstanding tech of 2015. The tech and fashion media have nothing in common, yet both enthused about Apple Watch."

Phone of the Year went to Samsung for the Galaxy S6 Edge, which just managed to beat its sister phone, the Galaxy S6.

Virtual reality is still the big 'incoming' tech, but we're already incredibly impressed by what we've seen – so much so that Palmer Luckey, inventor of the Oculus Rift headset, took the Outstanding Achievement award.

BMW won Car of the Year again, this time for the i8 hybrid sports coupé, while Home Technology of the Year went to Works With Nest, the system that enables Nest to work with various devices around your house.

The Design Innovation award went to Microsoft's HoloLens headset, which, while not on the market just yet, impressed us hugely when we took it for a spin. Sony managed to hold onto the crown for Gaming Product of the Year for the PlayStation 4, and Amaozn Instant Video beat Netflix to The Entertainment Award.

You can see the whole list of winners below.

TV of the Year (sponsored by Sky)

Winner: LG EC970V

Highly commended: Samsung JS9500

Wearable Technology of the Year (sponsored by Huffington Post)

Winner: Apple Watch

Home Technology of the Year Award (sponsored by The Gadget Show)

Winner: Works with Nest

Car of the Year (sponsored by Continental)

Winner: BMW i8

Highly commended: Tesla Model S P85D

Brand of the Year (sponsored by The Sun)

Winner: Apple

Gaming Product of the Year (sponsored by GamesRadar+)

Winner: PlayStation 4

Highly commended: Oculus Rift

Phone of the Year (sponsored by Techradar)

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

The Entertainment Award

Winner: Amazon Instant Video

Laptop or Tablet of the Year (sponsored by Sky News Swipe)

Winner: iPad Air 2

Camera of the Year

Winner: Olympus EM-5 Mk II

Highly commended: Canon EOS 7D Mk II

Design Innovation (sponsored by EE)

Winner: Microsoft HoloLens

Sound Award

Winner: Naim Mu-so

Gadget of the Year (sponsored by Continental)

Winner: Apple Watch

Outstanding Achievement

Winner: Palmer Luckey

Tech Personality

Winner: Spencer Kelly

T3 Hall of Fame

Winner: Microsoft